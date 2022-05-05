ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beulaville, NC

Panthers' Thigpen, Ruiz, Tate shine on Senior Night

By By Michael Jaenicke Sports Editor
Duplin Times
 4 days ago
BEULAVILLE – The sunless afternoon was a backdrop for the Panther stars to shine.

No rain was in the forecast and the East Duplin soccer team had two business orders, beating James Kenan and toasting the Panther seniors on a night designated for them last Friday.

Seniors Lanie Thigpen, Emma Ruiz and Riley Tate supplied seven goals to bury the Tigers.

Thigpen got the scoring going and Ruiz banged in two goals in the first half and Tate on as East Duplin raced to a 4-0 halftime lead.

Thigpen had two more in the second half to complete her hat trick and Tate maneuvering in a penalty kick.

Thigpen leads the Panthers in scoring with 17 goals and a team-high 13 assists. Juniors Michele Hernandez has 10 and Keily Bonilla nine. Tate, who often plays all over the field, checks in with seven and six assists.

ED (12-7-1) has won five of its last six matches, including a 9-0 stomping of South Lenoir (4-7-3, 1-5-1) two days earlier as Thigpen scored a career-high four goals. She’s struck for 11 goals in the past four games. She had six assists on March 1 during a 9-0 stomping of North Lenior.

The Panthers host Southwest Onslow (11-3-2, 6-1) for sole possession of the ECC.

ED notched a 2-1 overtime win from the Stallions on March 18.

The tempo of the match is key for the Panthers.

“We need to control the speed of the game while watching several key players,” said longtime ED head coach Joey Jones.

A win gives ED the outright title. A loss ties both schools at the top of the loop.

Duplin Times

Kenansville, NC
