MHS students take a walk through the past in Washington, D.C.

10th grade US history students take a four day trip to the capital city

Students of history and national monuments collided on a trip to Washington, D.C. from March 31 to April 4.

Ten of Milaca High School’s and Colleen Bell’s U.S. history students traveled to the country’s capital to take a tour of the many national monuments and historic buildings to put their classroom learnings together with the real thing.

“It was really cool because we just learned about it in school and got to see it in real life, not just in pictures,” Jessica Cook, one of the students on the trip, said.

“You learn so much in a short period of time and it was so much easier to learn about it in person rather than in a classroom.” another student, Cami Moy, said.

The other students in attendance on the trip were Brock Talberg, Maggie Westling, Frannie Freese, Braden Taylor, Lucas Pipkin, Logan Bauer, Wyatt Maurer, and Sam Biniek. All students are currently in 10th grade.

When asked what they believed the purpose of going on the trip was, many of the students said they believed the trip was to see the connection between what they had been learning in the classroom and the real places that mark those events.

Other students said they believed the trip helped them to learn more about the events of the past and the hard work early Americans put in to get to where they were.

“I feel like the purpose of the trip was to realize what America and the people of America have done through the past,” Brock Talberg said.

“People worked really hard to get the things they achieved. It wasn’t easy to get everything they had, so it was really cool to see everything they had put into it,” Cook said. “It was a look in the past because you got to see things that not everyone would get to see.”

Some of the places the students visited were the White House, Abraham Lincoln’s memorial, the Capitol building, the Washington monument, the Arlington National Cemetery, the 9/11 memorial, and the Vietnam memorial. However, a popular favorite among the students was George Washington’s home.

“My favorite place to go was probably Washington’s house because I got to see his real teeth and that was my favorite part,” student, Frannie Freese, said.

“George Washington’s house and the museum after were my favorites because we got to see the bed he died in, all the stuff he used, and how much land he had and how it faced the river,” student, Maggie Westling, said.

With each memorial and building the students visited, they learned something new.

“I learned a lot about Abraham Lincoln and what he actually did during the civil war and what his processes were,” Talberg said. “When we went to his cottage, we could see from his window what the confederate side was doing and across the line.”

“The 9/11 memorial had benches that pointed at who died in the sky and who died in the building when that happened, which I didn’t know about,” Moy said.

While the students had fun learning about and visiting each historic location, they also enjoyed meeting all the new people from other schools that were in Washington, D.C. at the same time.

Milaca High School was just one of three other schools that also brought some of their history students to the country’s capital.

“It’s a once in a lifetime opportunity to get to do stuff like this and the surroundings we had by being with three other schools made it really cool getting to meet everyone,” Cook said. “Meeting all the new people and getting to see how they had been learning things differently from us was the best part.”

“The best part of the trip was the people. It was way more fun and if it was with anyone else I don’t think it would have been as fun,” Freese said.

Another favorite of the trip was the food the students ate while they were there. Talberg, Freese, and Westling all raved about the delicious meals.

Overall, the students in Milaca High School’s 10th grade U.S. history class could not recommend visiting Washington, D.C. enough.

“I would definitely recommend going. It was so much fun, and it was fun to go with friends. Even if you’re not going with friends, it’s still fun. You’ll learn about things you usually don’t think twice about or that it has that much meaning,” Westling said.

“It’s worth going to see if you’re interested in learning about the memorials and learning more about the past and the wars and presidents,” Moy said.

“I think you get a better education, you understand more, and you have knowledge going into your future about what happened in history,” Freese said about visiting the U.S. capital city.

As Maggie Westling said, the trip allowed the students to have fun while learning.