ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Boris Johnson mulls snap election in 2022 after being warned economy 'won't get any better' before his term runs out

By Catherine Neilan
Business Insider
Business Insider
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1TiROl_0fTpexfT00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ukVpW_0fTpexfT00
Boris Johnson waves to the media after casting his vote in local elections on May 5, 2022.

Dan Kitwood/Getty Images)

  • Boris Johnson is mulling a snap election as early as this summer, amid fears the economy will crash.
  • Strategist Lynton Crosby told the PM things "won't get any better," a Conservative MP told Insider.
  • Another MP said they expect Johnson to announce a vote at or before the Tory conference in October.
  • A Downing Street spokesperson denied there were plans to call a snap election.

Boris Johnson could call a general election this year amid concerns that the UK's cost-of-living crisis could worsen, a number of Conservative MPs have told Insider.

The prime minister, who is also fending off criticism from his own MPs over partygate, has been warned by his political strategist Lynton Crosby that the British economy "won't get any better" before the current term runs out in 2024, one backbench MP told Insider.

All sources were granted anonymity so they could speak frankly.

The MPs Insider spoke to said they expect a general election to be called as early as this summer or autumn, with the prime minister free to call a vote before his term ends, thanks to the repeal of the Fixed Term Parliaments Act in March .

Previously Johnson had been reportedly eyeing a general election in 2023 , but Tory MPs fear this will be the worst possible timing, as rising inflation is set to further exacerbate the cost-of-living crisis.

The Bank of England issued a surprise warning Thursday that the UK's economy is on course to shrink in 2023, while surging energy prices will drive inflation above 10%.

The bank's Monetary Policy Committee (MPC), which increased interest rates to 1% , said the UK will avoid a technical recession, but GDP is expected to shrink by 0.25%.

The Conservatives have taken a sustained second-place position in the polls, as the partygate scandal takes its toll.

Tories told Insider they fear losing seats in both Wakefield and Tiverton & Homerton in forthcoming by-elections likely to be dominated by negative headlines. That could put further pressure on the prime minister, who has faced repeated calls from his own MPs to quit.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0oYCgw_0fTpexfT00
Labour party leader Keir Starmer.

Getty

Although several MPs Insider spoke to expressed skepticism about the prospect of a snap vote this year — one branded it "ridiculous" — others said Johnson would sacrifice colleagues to be elected again with a smaller majority.

They believe he would gamble several other seats — including those of Cabinet colleagues and potentially even his own in Uxbridge and South Ruislip — to end the criticism from colleagues and secure another five-year mandate from the public.

One backbencher told Insider they expected an announcement at or before the annual party conference in early October, regardless of polling.

"The party doesn't matter. It's just a vehicle for him. The party can rot as far as he's concerned. If the worst case scenario is he's not going to be PM anyway, he's got nothing to lose," the MP said.

The MP, a former minister, added: "But Labour are nowhere … if it comes to a straight choice, voters will go for Boris. We might lose Scotland and another few seats like [solicitor general Alex Chalk's] Cheltenham, [deputy prime minister Dominic] Raab will go, all of Scotland and London. But then he's got another five years."

Another senior Conservative agreed. "It is more about saving him than the party," he said.

An election would be called before the threshold of 54 letters of no confidence was reached, triggering a vote in Johnson's leadership, which could be "sooner rather than later if it does not stop — more like July or autumn," the senior Tory added.

"We will have a general election to 'let the people decide' and he will manage to make it [Labour leader Keir] Starmer's fault somehow… I hope Labour are fully funded and ready to go for Starmer's sake, because this is going to be like nothing they have ever seen."

One Number 10 source said an election was "unlikely," but did not rule it out. A Downing Street spokesperson denied there were plans to call a snap election.

Read the original article on Business Insider

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Boris Johnson threatens to unleash ‘terrors of the earth’ on Tory who made Rayner remark

Boris Johnson has threatened to unleash “terrors of the earth” on the Conservative MP who made misogynistic claims about Labour deputy leader Angela Rayner.An unnamed Tory MP told the Mail on Sunday that Ms Rayner crossed and uncrossed her legs on the Labour front bench during PMQs in an attempt to distract the prime minister.Mr Johnson described the comments made about Labour deputy leader Angela Rayner in a newspaper article as “the most appalling load of sexist, misogynist tripe”.In a King Lear reference, the PM threatened to unleash “the terrors of the earth” on the source behind the comments...
POLITICS
The Independent

Putin could withdraw from Ukraine because of ‘massive’ popularity in Russia, says Boris Johnson

Vladimir Putin is so popular in Russia that he has the “political space” to withdraw his forces from Ukraine, said Boris Johnson.The prime minister said the Russian president still has “massive backing” from his own people despite international outrage over the invasion.“The Russian public overwhelming back Putin,” Mr Johnson told Talk TV. “Therefore he has the political margin for manoeuvre from within Russia … Putin has far more political space to back down, to withdraw.”The PM added: “There could come a point when he could say to the Russian people, ‘The military-technical operation that we launched in Ukraine has...
POLITICS
The Independent

Voices: Starmer’s pledge to quit isn’t principled – it’s pure politics

Now that Keir Starmer has promised to resign if he’s found to have done something he knows he hasn’t done or he wouldn’t have promised to resign, could this be considered an opportune time to point out that every aspect of this months-long saga are, for want of a better word, complete b******s?Yes, of course, Durham Police has been harangued by Tory MPs and their gleefully pliant newspapers into reopening an investigation into Keir Starmer, in the desperate hope that Johnson might be saved through making his rival look almost as bad as he is.Of course it’s politically motivated. It...
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Keir Starmer
Person
Lynton Crosby
Person
Boris Johnson
The Independent

Government losing battle against crime gangs behind fly tipping – report

The Government is fighting a losing battle against the crime gangs behind fly tipping, a new report suggests.There has been a steady rise in organised, large-scale waste crime in England in recent years as incentives for criminals have increased, the National Audit Office (NAO) said after an investigation.A hike in landfill tax has seen a huge fall in waste sent to landfill but has also boosted the money criminals can make from illegal actions that evade the tax, such as fly tipping, the misdescription of waste, and illegal waste sites.This is a damning indictment of the Government’s negligence in tackling...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Economy#Conservative Party#Snap Election#Uk#British#The Bank Of England
The Independent

Queen to miss state opening of parliament over mobility issues

The Queen has been forced to pull out of the state opening of parliament on Tuesday.Buckingham Palace said in a statement: “The Queen continues to experience episodic mobility problems, and in consultation with her doctors has reluctantly decided that she will not attend the state opening of parliament tomorrow.“At Her Majesty’s request, and with the agreement of the relevant authorities, the Prince of Wales will read the Queen’s Speech on Her Majesty’s behalf, with The Duke of Cambridge also in attendance.”The episodic mobility issues are said to be a continuation of the problems the Queen has suffered since the autumn....
HEALTH
Business Insider

Business Insider

486K+
Followers
31K+
Post
243M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know about business. A section of Insider.

 https://www.businessinsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy