Families build connections at Milaca Carnival

Families with children ages birth to five in the Milaca community paid a visit to the Milaca schools Friday, April 29 for the ECFE Carnival.

The early childhood family education program helps families with their small children build connections with other families, the community, and the schools to keep them involved and provide them with the resources they need.

Events like the carnival help facilitate those connections by bringing families and businesses together.

The ECFE Carnival had many things for parents and their children to do such as visiting the bouncy house, face painting, transportation vehicles, and visiting the booths of local businesses for games and prizes.

“The idea of the carnival was to get the community together and it’s been a long time coming. It was actually a preschool teacher that had the idea to do something a little different,” Meghan Hermanson, coordinator of the Milaca ECFE program, said. “We originally thought of transportation for kids, kids love that and then it morphed into a little carnival. Then we opened it up to local businesses and it just kept getting bigger and bigger.”

The two main goals of the carnival, according to Hermanson, were to connect families and to create outreach opportunities.

“It’s been so fun to watch the community and the local businesses come and get together with other families and do the games,” Hermanson said. “The school tends to be the heart of the community and especially when you’ve got little ones and you’ve never been to the school before that can be intimidating. So, to help invite them, see the school, get familiar and comfortable with the school.”

While in attendance, parents could also connect with other resources to see what supports were available for them within the community.

The ECFE program and their events such as the carnival create safe and positive environments for families to come together and have fun.

To learn more about the Milaca ECFE program, visit Milaca Public School’s website at https://www.milaca.k12.mn.us/ or contact the school at 320-982-7210.