Milaca PTO hosts May Day Dash 5k

After a two year break due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Milaca PTO annual 5k is back.

On Saturday, April 30 at 9 a.m., participating students and community members met at Milaca Elementary School to join in the activities of the May Day Dash.

Due to inclement weather, the event was moved indoors where participants walked the halls of the school rather than running or walking outdoors.

The event is offered as a fun walk or run for people to get out and move or to provide some light competition for those who wanted to give it their all.

Everyone of all ages were welcome to join, and those who registered early received a t-shirt.

All registered students pre-K through sixth grade were provided a May Day basket at the end of the race, and all participants were given a flower lei as their “trophy” for finishing. The top three elementary aged students to finish the race were also offered a prize bag to take home.

All proceeds from the event were donated to the Milaca PTO to use as funding for future events and other expenses the program might have.

