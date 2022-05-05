Students soar through Build A Plane

Local Build A Plane students showcased their hard work at an open house and thank you event on April 23

Community members in the Princeton area flew at the chance to learn about aviation through Flight Expo’s Build A Plane open house and thank you event Saturday, April 23.

The event was a way to thank the community for their support of the program and to share with them what the students in the Build A Plane program have been up to the last few years.

Students in the program range from 12-18 years old. They meet every Tuesday night and every other Saturday during the school year in two 12 week long sessions - one in the spring and one in the fall.

The Build A Plane program got its start almost ten years ago when Flight Expo and one of its founders, Sharon Sandberg paid a visit to an event in Oshkosh, WI. They found the booth for the Experimental Aircraft Association which facilitates people that want to donate aircrafts into educational facilities.

“At that time we had nothing, so we were like what is this going to look like? But, I put our name on their list and put out there that I was looking for donations for anything related to aircrafts,” Sandberg said.

The first donation into the Princeton Flight Expo’s Build A Plane program was a type of aircraft known as a Kitfox from a doctor out of Eden Prairie.

“The Kitfox was 90% complete when we got it which meant that there was still 90% to do on it. It still needed fuel lines, oil lines, all of that. So, we finished it off and sold it about 8 years ago,” Sandberg said.

The sale of the Kitfox allowed the program to purchase another aircraft called the Cessna 150 which they used to start Flight Expo’s flying club.

The flying club allows members of the Build A Plane program to learn to fly at reduced rates.

Flight Expo has received six other donations through the Build A Plane program. However, many of the aircrafts they receive are donated from outside the Build A Plane program.

Once the students finish working on the aircrafts, they are sold in an effort to fund the program and to obtain new planes for them to build.

Currently, there are four aircrafts in the Princeton’s Build A Plane program that the students have been working on - a Piper Colt, a Cessna 172, a Cubby, and the Tsunami.

The Piper Colt aircraft was donated to the program by Michelle Haines in Ohio. The week after it arrived, the students completely took the plane apart. The plane was stripped of all its components and it was primed with new fabrication. Now, it is almost ready for final assembly and should be ready to fly in the fall of 2022. Once complete, it will be brought into the flying club for students that want to learn how to fly a tailwheel aircraft.

Similarly, the Cessna 172 aircraft was donated to Flight Expo in 2018. Several students have spent the last three years interning with Kruse Aviation in conjunction with Build A Plane to work on it and it should be ready to fly this spring.

The Tsunami project, however, is a little bit different. Tsunami is an old aircraft that was originally flown in the 1980’s as a speed record and racing plane. It later crashed in 1981 and was donated to Flight Expo by the Sandberg family around nine years ago.

Students have been working on rebuilding the Tsunami aircraft one piece at a time and it has been slow going for them since every piece has to be hand fabricated.

The Build A Plane program provides students with hands-on experience and teaches them about sheet metal fabrication, aircraft systems, fabric covering, welding, riveting, and teamwork. The program gives students the opportunity to get credit for their experiences without needing to pursue higher education.

“We want our kids to learn about aviation,” Sandberg said. “I’m a pilot myself, I grew up in the aviation industry, my background is aviation. My husband is a mechanic and we both saw the need while doing Young Eagle Rides and the kids would think it was cool but that was the end of it. We wanted to give them a little bit more substance and information about aviation. We want to know that when the kids graduate from high school that they have some sort of skill level and tool level and not doing an expensive college course for a similar education.”

One student, 15 year old Noah Blake, has been a student in the Build A Plane program for two years and finds the education opportunities to be fun and exciting.

Blake has worked on multiple aircrafts in the time he has been with the program including the Cessna 172 and the Piper Colt.

“I’ve wanted to be a pilot since I was four years old and I’ve stuck with it,” Blake said. “It’s a lot of fun. If you’re interested in aviation, becoming a mechanic or a pilot or anything in aviation you should come check it out. It’s lots of fun and it’s a good way to learn about airplanes.”

Blake’s passion for aviation and flying has him looking forward to his future as a pilot, and he is eager to be able to fly on his own very soon, but he enjoys many other aspects of the program as well.

“I’m going to start flying here pretty soon with the flying club, which will probably be my favorite part, but otherwise meeting new people and working on airplanes has been my favorite part,” Blake said. “This is something I’ve always wanted to do and now I get to do it.”

The Build A Plane program through Flight Expo has produced three pilots, one mechanic, and one certified pilot out of their program with several other future pilots in the works.

Many of their students have also received scholarships from the Experimental Aircraft Association to continue their education in aviation.

Build A Plane and Flight Expo are currently looking for volunteers to help keep their program running. Their volunteers help with multiple aspects of the program such as the mechanical elements, fundraising, and helping to maintain student safety.

To learn more about Flight Expo and the Build A Plane program, visit their website at https://flightexpo.org/.

