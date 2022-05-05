ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Pete Beach, FL

Deputy patrolling Florida beach drives over woman lying in sand

By Nexstar Media Wire, Heather Monahan
WTNH
WTNH
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0yVvhd_0fTpeLZD00

ST. PETE BEACH, Fla. ( WFLA ) – A deputy assigned to patrol a Florida beach ran over a beachgoer on Wednesday afternoon, according to the local sheriff’s office.

The deputy-involved accident took place just after 1 p.m. at St. Pete Beach, according to a news release issued by the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office. The 58-year-old deputy was on patrol in his fully-marked 2017 Chevrolet Tahoe, which was parked. He was then dispatched to investigate a 911 hang up, at which point he put the vehicle into drive and made a right turn, hitting a 23-year-old woman who was lying on her back in the sand.

Deputies investigating the incident say the front tire on the driver’s side of the SUV drove over the woman’s right side and her “mid to upper back area.” She was transported to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to the sheriff’s office.

The deputy was not injured.

Nantucket residents vote to make all beaches topless

The Major Accident Investigation Team of the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office is handling the investigation, which remains ongoing.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTNH.com.

Comments / 1

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Saint Pete Beach, FL
Accidents
Saint Pete Beach, FL
Crime & Safety
Local
Florida Accidents
Pinellas County, FL
Crime & Safety
Pinellas County, FL
Accidents
County
Pinellas County, FL
State
Florida State
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
City
Saint Pete Beach, FL
Andrei Tapalaga

'Dead' Woman Knocks on Coffin During Her Own Funeral

Once the police arrived on the scene they rushed Rosa to the HospitalThe Good Funeral Guide/Unsplash. After a terrible car crash in Lambayeque, Peru, Rosa Isabel Cespedes Callaca and her brother-in-law were pronounced dead. During her funeral, the family and everyone attending the funeral had quite the surprise when Rosa Isabel Cespedes Callaca knocked on her coffin to let everyone know that she is still alive. This occurred just minutes before her being buried.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Beaches#Patrolling#Accident#Wfla#Chevrolet#Suv
Daily Mail

US couple complained they were feeling ill and suffered convulsions before being found dead in Bahamas' luxury Sandals resort as another man was discovered lifeless in nearby villa

A US couple staying at the luxury Sandals resort in the Bahamas suffered convulsions and complained of feeling ill before their death, detectives said. After being alerted to the death of a man in a luxury villa, police discovered the bodies of the couple in a second villa, the police statement says.
PUBLIC SAFETY
CBS New York

14-year-old accused of raping L.I. mom in front of daughter

MASTIC BEACH, N.Y. -- Investigators say they have made a shocking arrest after a Mastic Beach mother was sexually assaulted in a home invasion.As CBS2's Jennifer McLogan reports, the alleged rapist is a 14-year-old boy, now held without bail.The 23-year-old mother, who has been released from the hospital, has moved from the Mastic Beach home where she was strangled, stabbed, robbed and brutally raped on April 19."This is a case that is both shocking and extremely disturbing," Suffolk District Attorney Raymond Tierney said.Police say the video they distributed of the perpetrators led to tips and eventually a DNA profile that...
MASTIC BEACH, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
The Independent

Passenger jumps overboard Carnival cruise ship off coast of Florida

A passenger jumped overboard from a Carnival cruise ship off the coast of Florida.A search for the man, who fell from the deck of the Mardi Gras on Saturday morning, was due to continue through night, the company and the US Coast Guard said.The cruise company deployed the Mardi Gras and another ship, Elation, to help with the search, before the Coast Guard fully took over, sending two cutters, the Heron and Ibis, as well as aircraft to look for the missing passenger.“We have no new updates and are going to continue searching through the night,” a Coast Guard...
ACCIDENTS
The Independent

Man identified as one of three fatalities at Bahamas resort as wife is hospitalized during anniversary trip

An Alabama man has been identified as one of three victims who died in a mysterious incident at a Bahamas resort.Vincent Chiarella, of Birmingham, died at the Sandals Emerald Bay resort on Great Exuma, his son Austin told ABC News. Mr Chiarella also said his mother, Donnis, was injured but survived.“She woke up and my dad was laying there on the floor, and she couldn’t move,” the grieving son told the TV outlet. “Her legs and arms was swollen and she couldn’t move and she screamed to get someone to come in the door.”Mr Chiarella said his parents, both...
ACCIDENTS
WTNH

Husband suspected of killing wife in Waterbury: police

WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — A man has been charged with murder after he allegedly stabbed his wife several times at their Waterbury home. Waterbury police officers responded to an assault complaint near the intersection of Willow Street and Roseland Avenue around 10:20 a.m. Officers found Moesha Watson Panton, 24, lying in the road with visible […]
WATERBURY, CT
WTNH

WTNH

18K+
Followers
8K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

WTNH is an ABC-affiliated station serving the Hartford-New Haven television market. WTNH focuses on local news stories around the state of Connecticut. https://www.wtnh.com/

 https://wtnh.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy