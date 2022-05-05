ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Graytown, OH

Graytown man pleads guilty to assault charge

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA Graytown man accused of assaulting a law enforcement officer in North Baltimore has pleaded guilty after being ruled competent to stand trial. Jacob Scott Guilford, 25, was transported from the jail April 26 to the courtroom of...

