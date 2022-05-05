Graytown man pleads guilty to assault charge

A Graytown man accused of assaulting a law enforcement officer in North Baltimore has pleaded guilty after being ruled competent to stand trial. Jacob Scott Guilford, 25, was transported from the jail April 26 to the courtroom of...
CLEVELAND (WJW) – The FOX 8 I-Team has found new punishment for an old crime involving a teen suspected of killing a Cleveland Police officer. Tamara McLoyd had been in trouble with the law for a long time before the officer’s murder, but the I-Team determined the court system had lost track of her. Thursday, […]
LIMA — A Lima man who has been linked to a Lima street gang will be sentenced June 30 after pleading guilty on Thursday to discharging a firearm into a residence nearly three years ago. As part of an agreement between prosecutors and his defense attorney, Travis Cook, 27,...
A judge ruled Friday that state prosecutors had reasonable grounds to charge three teenagers with felonies for their involvement in a December drive-by shooting at a Toledo church that left three injured.
A jury took just over an hour Friday to convict Miami-Dade officer Alejandro Giraldo of felony battery and official misconduct in the rough arrest of Dyma Loving, a black woman, who called police for help. Giraldo was suspended after cellphone video circulated on social media showing him tackling Dyma Loving,...
Jurors found a man guilty of all charges for murdering a woman he briefly dated. “I’m still alive,” Brandon Roberts, 29, yelled Tuesday as judicial marshals took him from that courtroom in Bridgeport, Connecticut, according to The Connecticut Post. He shot therapist Emily Todd, 25, in the back...
A TEENAGER was captured on surveillance footage moments after being reported missing as police found her backpack and cell phone at the scene. Saige Stiles, 15, was last seen walking to school Monday morning in Port St. Lucie, Florida, after telling a friend she was being "followed." The concerned friend...
A California woman stabbed two pit bulls, killing one of them, after they reportedly attacked her one-year-old daughter at their home in Pico Rivera.Authorities said the incident occurred around 10.30pm on Sunday when the dogs ran into the kitchen where the toddler was with her grandmother.The child’s grandmother, Margaret Morales, said one of the dogs jumped on top of the toddler and started attacking her, reported KTLA.Jamie Morales, the child’s mother, said she fought off the dogs to protect her daughter.“I stabbed him [one of the dogs] to get him off of my daughter. It was either him or my...
A sheriff in Florida arrested his own daughter on drug charges as his department continues its war on addictive substances. Franklin County Sheriff A.J. Smith gave a statement on April 19 confirming that his daughter, Kristen Kent, had been arrested under suspicion of meth trafficking two days prior. "Methamphetamine does...
A teenager was “unsettled” on the day she was last seen alive because of the imminent release from prison of the man she had accused of raping her, an inquest heard.Gaia Pope-Sutherland, 19, had been diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder after revealing she had been raped by a man when she was 16.Dorset Coroner’s Court heard the student, who suffered from severe epilepsy, was reported missing from her home in Swanage, Dorset, on November 7 2017.A large search operation was launched in the Swanage area for the teenager, including police, HM Coastguard, National Police Air Service, Dorset Search and Rescue...
HARRISON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WDTN) – A woman has died after a shooting in Harrison Township, the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office said. According to a release by Sheriff Rob Streck, deputies were called to the 4400 block of Saylor Street for a report of an unresponsive person. The call came in just before 2:30 am. When […]
Foster mother Cristal Starling faced a lose-lose proposition after officers raided her Rochester, New York, apartment in October 2020 and took all the cash they could find. Starling’s choices were simple: She could pay more than half of the seized amount to an attorney to help her fight back, or she could settle out of court and split her money 50-50 with law enforcement.
Athens County Woman Charged with Open Dumping After Police Offer to HelpGetty Images. A Deputy with the Athens County Sheriff’s Office Environmental Division and an Environmental Specialist from the Athens City-County Health Department responded to a complaint regarding a collection of solid waste at 18780 Red Dog Road in Glouster.
A woman with multiple arrests for driving under the influence found herself in trouble again just before 1 am. Portsmouth Police responded to a report of a woman in a red van acting strangely on 16th Street at 12:49 am. When they arrived on the scene, they discovered a woman...
