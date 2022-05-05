Biggest Week in American Birding returns with a jam-packed schedule beginning Friday

Kim Kaufman calls the rise in songbird and shorebird migration “a long, drawn-out feathered parade that comes through northwest Ohio.” That “parade” comes down its figurative Main Street beginning Friday in an extravaganza known as the Biggest Week in American Birding.

Using festival registration as a gauge, Ms. Kaufman, executive director of the Black Swamp Bird Observatory in Oak Harbor, said “we’re definitely on pace to hit that 90,000-visitor mark that we have in the past” and could reach 100,000 in 2022.

Its $40 million economic impact on northwest Ohio in its last pre-pandemic gathering in 2019 places it in a grouping with events such as the Ohio State Fair in Columbus at $75 million, Arnold Sports Festival in Columbus at $50 million, and the 2021 NFL Draft in Northeast Ohio at $42 million, according to Chris Lewis of Shores & Islands Ohio, which tracks tourism.

WHAT: Biggest Week in American BirdingWHEN: Friday through May 15WHERE: Registration is 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. daily at Maumee Bay Lodge & Conference Center, 1750 State Park Rd. #2, OregonADMISSION: Festival registration, $20 per adult and $5 for children ages 9 to 18, includes two free guided walks at Magee Marsh each morning and free refreshments at evening socials.Registration is not required for free offerings including a Birder’s Marketplace between 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. daily at Maumee Bay Lodge; Optics Alley between 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily at the Black Swamp Bird Observatory, and Tom Bartlett’s Big Sit, 5 a.m. to 5 p.m. May 14 at Magee Marsh WestINFORMATION: biggestweekinamericanbirding.com

“That $40 million is a good estimate and a conservative estimate,” said Mr. Lewis, director of marketing and sales for the agency. “And it’s getting bigger every year. ... We’re excited about it, and this is going to be a great year for it.”

The Black Swamp Bird Observatory in Oak Harbor organizes the Biggest Week in American Birding, which runs through May 15. Its daily schedule is extensive, with numerous opportunities for guided expeditions, lectures, seminars, and related activities through the week. Some are free, and some are free with festival registration. Others require additional paid registrations.

A banquet on Saturday celebrates the 30th anniversary of the Black Swamp Bird Observatory with birding author, artist, naturalist and conservationist Kenn Kaufman as the keynote speaker. Another highlight is the May 12 Bird Tattoo Contest at Maumee Bay Lodge.

The 93-foot bridge located where State Rt. 2 crosses at Cedar Creek in Jerusalem Township — used in travel from Sandusky or Toledo to the Biggest Week in American Birding headquartered in Oregon — is shut down during construction.Kim Kaufman, executive director of the Black Swamp Bird Observatory in Oak Harbor, advises drivers rely on GPS to navigate routes to birding sites.One site, Howard Marsh, is just east of the bridge, which is between Teachout and Donovan roads.There’s a posted detour directing traffic to use I-280 and State Rts. 51 and 579.The Blade has reported that shorter routes available using local roads may not be suitable for large trucks.

Ms. Kaufman said visitors have come from all 50 states, 50 countries, and six continents “for an international gathering of souls” loving songbirds. The birds, meanwhile, travel from South America and Central America as well as the southern U.S., heading “north to their breeding grounds” while stopping in the wooded areas off the shores of Lake Erie.

“And we have the ability to immerse people in that migration,” Ms. Kaufman said. “It’s just so magical.”

She said the average visitors for the festival stay for over one month “and rent spring birding homes” to take it all in, adding: “They’re migrating here with the birds.”

Beyond the $40 million injected into the local economy, she said another major financial factor resulting from the joy developed by birders during their stays is how it “translates into more economic support for habitat conservation.”

Ms. Kaufman noted, “That’s the whole goal.”

She said the “epicenter” of the festival is Port Clinton and Oregon — where the Maumee Bay Lodge & Conference Center in Maumee Bay State Park serves as host — but it branches out east to Sandusky.

Ms. Kaufman fell in love with birds in the mid-1990s after getting hooked by the bright color and vitality of the American goldfinch. She and her husband, Kenn Kaufman, have traveled the world in pursuit of birds and birding, and she calls northwest Ohio “such a gem.”

“Lake Erie plays a key role in why these little birds are here in big numbers,” she said. “If you weigh less than one ounce and you don’t swim or float well, you don’t want to cross a large body of water until you’re rested and at your energetic best. So, they see the daunting barrier of Lake Erie and they want to put down in wooded habitat — ideally right on the lake shore.”

She said some of the last remaining “undeveloped habitat” are places like Magee Marsh and the Ottawa National Wildlife Refuge. That’s why migrating birds “rest here in spectacular numbers,” Ms. Kaufman added. “They refuel and eat a lot of insects before beginning that migration across the lake,” she said, while adding that duck hunters helping create these sanctuaries must be credited. “Even if birders have an ethical conflict with duck-hunting, those places they are birding in exist because of the conservation ethic of hunters.”

The Magee Marsh Boardwalk — which has been repaired from massive storm damage — provides one of the best venues for birders. It’s located between Port Clinton and Oregon, and also is halfway between Toledo and Sandusky, Ms. Kaufman noted.

“We can get people close to migrating birds like nowhere else in the world. The birds are so intent on feeding [on midges and other insects] that they’re oblivious to people. We’ll have warblers landing on the railing of the boardwalk at Magee Marsh — even landing on people’s hats.

“We have people taking selfies with warblers. And warblers are the main draw. They’re small, and colorful, and beautiful. And nearly impossible to see anywhere else in their life cycle. People love warblers, and that’s why we’ve dubbed this ‘the Warbler Capital of the World.’ ”

She said the birds will be courting while in northwest Ohio and the “element of song” is enhanced.

“That is why this experience is so superb,” added Ms. Kaufman. “This positive, happy energy is like nothing I’ve ever experienced in any other part of my life. To be in the center of this is the best thing I’ll ever be part of.

“To see everyone coming together for all of this — strangers sometimes from different sides of the world standing next to one another — saying, ‘Oh, my God, look it’s a gold-winged warbler!’ Coming together for the common love of one thing — we need more of that in this world.”

She got emotional making that point before stopping to praise her staff and all those that help make the Biggest Week in American Birding happen after creating a virtual experience last year amid the pandemic after canceling in 2020.

“I’m really eager to get back to that this year,” Ms. Kaufman said.