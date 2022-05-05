La Crosse fire investigators sift through rubble of India Curry House for clues

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT)- Firefighters are still working to determine how a fire in a downtown La Crosse restaurant started.

According to the La Crosse fire department, investigators took the rubble from the India Curry House and moved it to another location so they can look for evidence. They believe the fire on April 28th, started in a basement kitchen, but haven’t determined an exact cause.

Firefighters worked for hours to put it out. They kept the flames from spreading to the buildings on each side of India Curry House, but the fire destroyed the restaurant and apartments above it.

