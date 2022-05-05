ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
La Crosse fire investigators sift through rubble of India Curry House for clues

By Rayos Syndication User
 4 days ago
LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT)- Firefighters are still working to determine how a fire in a downtown La Crosse restaurant started.

According to the La Crosse fire department, investigators took the rubble from the India Curry House and moved it to another location so they can look for evidence. They believe the fire on April 28th, started in a basement kitchen, but haven’t determined an exact cause.

Firefighters worked for hours to put it out. They kept the flames from spreading to the buildings on each side of India Curry House, but the fire destroyed the restaurant and apartments above it.

Madison, WI
Channel3000.com and WISC News 3 Now provides you with the latest news, weather, sports, live events, and more for Madison and South-Central Wisconsin.

