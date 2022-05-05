ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Reopening set for Elroy-Sparta State Trail after four-year closure because of flood damage

By Rayos Syndication User
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0LfH5c_0fTpdyVz00
Reopening set for Elroy-Sparta State Trail after four-year closure because of flood damage (TrailLink photo)

MADISON, Wis. (WKBT) – The Elroy-Sparta State Trail, which has been closed since 2018 because of severe flood damage, will reopen formally with a ribbon-cutting ceremony at 10 a.m. May 14.

“It’s been a long time coming, but we’re so excited to have the Elroy-Sparta State Trail open again and more resilient to future storm events,” said Steve Schmelzer, parks director for the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources.

“As the oldest rails to trail in the country, we needed to ensure the trail could sustain future generations of bikers, walkers, runners and snowmobilers,” Schmelzer said.

The flooding four years ago left a swath of destruction that required two total bridge replacements, three culvert replacements, four landslide repairs and a significant stream/trail embankment restoration, according to the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources.

The DNR will host the reopening ceremony at the Kendall Depot at 111 White St. in Kendall, followed by a “first ride” and refreshments.

DNR staffers completed some initial repairs, and a donation from the Tunnel Trail Campground in Wilton allowed several sections of the trail to reopen.

The rest of the repairs were completed only recently, including work on 27 sites across 21 miles of the trail and one site on the adjacent 400 State Trail.

The $2.3 million needed to complete the repairs came from the Federal Emergency Management Administration and the state.

The Elroy-Sparta Trail follows the old railroad corridor of the Chicago & North Western Railway. Established in the mid-1960s, the trail is 32.5 miles of crushed limestone spanning five communities in Monroe and Juneau counties, including Sparta, Wilton, Norwalk, Kendall and Elroy.

Its starting/end point in Sparta is at South Water Street and Milwaukee Street/La Crosse River State Trail, while in Elroy, it starts/ends at State Hwys. 82 and 71.

It was designated a National Recreation Trail in 1971 and now attracts as many as 60,000 visitors a year. It is open daily from 6 a.m. until 11 p.m.

Those who attend the ribbon-cutting are urged to bring their bicycles. Participants are encouraged but not required to show a Wisconsin State Trail Pass for the event.

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY NEWS 8 NOW/NEWS 8000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments / 1

Related
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

DNR to host statewide Free Fishing Weekend next month

MADISON, Wis. — Warmer weather means it’s the perfect time to be by the water, and the Department of Natural Resources is making that even easier. The DNR will host a Free Fishing Weekend across Wisconsin on June 4 and 5. The event will help kickstart the summer fishing season and all state waters will be open to residents and...
WISCONSIN STATE
Southern Minnesota News

Body of missing Wisconsin girl found

A 10-year-old girl who went missing Sunday night in Chippewa Falls, Wisconsin was found dead Monday morning, and police are ruling her death a homicide. The body of Iliana “Lily” Peters was discovered close to a walking trail near her aunt’s home and the Leinenkugel’s brewery parking lot.
CHIPPEWA FALLS, WI
KROC News

Hilarious R-Rated Sign Spotted In Wisconsin Home For Sale

You know when you are checking out Zillow or Realtor.com to see how much your neighbor's house (or your boss') is worth? Every now and then you can see photos of the inside because the house was recently for sale and so you do what everyone in Minnesota, Iowa, Illinois, and Wisconsin does...you take a look. Hopefully, I'm not the only one. Well, there is a house on the market about an hour from Rochester that I took a peek at and it looks like Hobby Lobby threw up a bit inside...in a good way. But there is one room that will make you do a double-take when you see it.
ROCHESTER, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Elroy Sparta State Trail#Milwaukee#Wkbt#Dnr#The Kendall Depot#The Elroy Sparta Trail
Fox11online.com

Wisconsin family finds rare plant not seen in 90 years

(WLUK) -- You never know what you may find while out hiking in Wisconsin. Ben Redding and his family were out hiking at a state natural area in Sauk County last summer and rediscovered a population of the rare maidenhair spleenwort not seen at the site in 90 years. Redding...
SAUK COUNTY, WI
CBS Minnesota

Homes In Northwestern Wisconsin Briefly Evacuated Due To Large Grass Fire

BURNETT COUNTY, Wis. (WCCO) — A large grass fire in northwestern Wisconsin on Saturday led to homes being evacuated for a short time. The Burnet County Sheriff’s Office says the fire, which burned between Swiss Lake Township and Webb Lake Township, has since been contained. The fire raged in an area roughly 65 miles south of Duluth. At the request of the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources, the sheriff’s office says it issued evacuation notices for some homes in the area while crews battles the flames. The evacuation order has since been lifted. As of Saturday evening, crews were still working to put out hot spots. Residents were asked to avoid the area. Earlier in the day, Wisconsin officials issued fire warnings for several counties in the state, saying that dry conditions, high winds and low humidity made the risk of wildfires particularly high. Across the Mississippi River, grass fires also burned in Minnesota. One fire scorched more than 80 acres in the Twin Cities suburb of Blaine.
WISCONSIN STATE
KIMT

Law enforcement looking for a missing woman in southern Minnesota

EAGLE LAKE, Minn. – A search is underway for a missing woman in southern Minnesota. The Blue Earth County Sheriff’s Office says Nyawuor James Chuol, 30, was last seen by her family on April 25 in Mankato. An investigation by the Mankato Department of Public Safety found Chuol was then seen at the Casey’s gas station in Eagle Lake around 8:45 pm on April 25.
EAGLE LAKE, MN
CBS 58

Sheriff's official: 4 children die in Wisconsin house fire

TOWN OF LITTLE FALLS, Wis. (AP) — Authorities say four children died with their pets in a house fire in a small town in east central Wisconsin. Sparta Area Fire District Chief Mike Arnold says crews responded Thursday night to the fire in the Town of Little Falls. Captain...
SPARTA, WI
97X

This Wisconsin Town Was Named Among The Most Beautiful In America

Many people have different opinions on where the most beautiful spots in America are, Some will say, Maine, Vermont, and Washington. While others will mention Hawaii and Texas. Everyone has their preference, but when a major national platform honors you, it means you really are beautiful in many people's eyes. This Wisconsin town has been listed as one of the most beautiful in the USA.
WISCONSIN STATE
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Madison proposes removing ‘small percentage’ of planted medians due to budget restrictions

MADISON, Wis. — The city of Madison is proposing converting dozens of planted medians on city streets to concrete or grass due to budgetary restrictions. City officials outlined the proposal during Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway’s bi-weekly press briefing Thursday morning. Planters that would be removed are in medians in high-traffic areas that are maintained by contract and not suitable for volunteers...
MADISON, WI
thecentersquare.com

Wisconsin bird flu outbreak confirmed in 11 counties

(The Center Square) – Another 66,000 birds in Wisconsin were put down because of the bird flu this week. The state’s Department of Agriculture on Thursday said cases were confirmed in Sauk and Pierce counties. New cases were also confirmed in Barron County, which now has the most cases of the bird flu in the state at five.
WISCONSIN STATE
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

La Crosse fire investigators sift through rubble of India Curry House for clues

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT)- Firefighters are still working to determine how a fire in a downtown La Crosse restaurant started. According to the La Crosse fire department, investigators took the rubble from the India Curry House and moved it to another location so they can look for evidence. They believe the fire on April 28th, started in a basement kitchen, but haven’t determined an exact cause.
LA CROSSE, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Madison, WI
9K+
Followers
4K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Channel3000.com and WISC News 3 Now provides you with the latest news, weather, sports, live events, and more for Madison and South-Central Wisconsin.

 https://morganmurphymedia.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy