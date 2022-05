Both the boys and girls tennis teams finished out the regular season and will move on to the regional competition.Girls Tennis The girls tennis was able to compete twice during the week, first against Sisters on May 3 and then against Madras on May 4. Both scores were 4-4 draws. Against Sisters, Woodburn's No. 3 and 4 singles players, Nora Perez Franco and Galilea Lopez Chiquito, respectively, won their matches in straight sets. The No. 1 doubles team of Juliana Cazares and Taylor Hudson defeated Sisters' Jenna Kizziar and Elana Mansfield in three sets (5-7, 6-4, 7-5). Woodburn's No. 2...

WOODBURN, OR ・ 1 DAY AGO