‘The Kardashians’: Khloe Kardashian Reveals She & Tristan Reunited Before His Paternity Drama

By Avery Thompson
 4 days ago
Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson were in a very good place before his paternity drama curveball threw a wrench in their future together. The May 5 episode of The Kardashians revolved around Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker’s engagement in October 2021, which was also a time Khloe and Tristan were back together. When a producer asked how Khloe and Tristan were doing, Khloe replied:

“We’re good. We’re actually in a really good place. We just got back together. He’s been going to therapy a lot. There’s just been a lot of effort on his part.”

Khloe also raved that Tristan is a “great father” to their now 4-year-old daughter, True Thompson. “True has her routines and she loves having them with both of her parents, and it’s so great to see that joy on her face,” Khloe said.

She added, “When we broke up, I learned how well him and I got along and what good friends we are and what good partners we are. I have a lot of hope and faith and optimism for our future together.” Unfortunately, their relationship was headed for another roadblock in just a few short months.

Ironically, Tristan’s paternity drama was foreshadowed at the gathering before Kourtney and Travis’ engagement party. Tristan and Kardashian pal Simon Huck were talking about how Tristan surprised Khloe and True by coming into town. “Any other big surprises?” Simon asked. Tristan hesitated a bit and Simon said, “Not yet?” Tristan then replied, “Not yet.”

Less than two months later, Daily Mail exposed Tristan’s ongoing drama with Maralee Nichols, a woman who claimed that he was the father of her child. Maralee gave birth to a son in December 2021, which meant that Maralee and Tristan had their affair while he was still with Khloe. Following the Jordyn Woods scandal, Khloe and Tristan reunited in August 2020 before splitting in June 2021.

Maralee sued Tristan for child support as they awaited paternity test results since Tristan did not believe he was the father of the child. In January 2022, Tristan confirmed that the child was his. “I take full responsibility for my actions. Now that paternity has been established, I look forward to amicably raising our son. I sincerely apologize to everyone I’ve hurt or disappointed throughout this ordeal both publicly and privately,” he wrote on Instagram.

In a second post, Tristan apologized to Khloe for his actions. “Khloé, you don’t deserve this,” Tristan said. “You don’t deserve the heartache and humiliation I have caused you. You don’t deserve the way I have treated you over the years. My actions certainly have not lined up with the way I view you. I have the utmost respect and love for you. Regardless of what you may think. Again, I am so incredibly sorry.”

Gregg A
2d ago

It's a shame that these men have no respect for women and much less for them selves. It seems all they're good for is spreading their seed and producing children with full-time mothers and part time father. Bravo for your so called manhood!

LeAnn
2d ago

She made that big fuss about Jordan Woods and she went right back to him. Her self esteem must be really low.

I bet you wont
2d ago

instead of exploiting their relationship on TV these women need to get to know who these so called men are. they get pregnant before even knowing the reputation of the men they go to bed with. no one wants their every move on TV. nothing is private to the Kardashians and I mean nothing.

