Blackpoll Warbler: 'Champion of Migration'

The blackpoll warbler is an underdog in feathers.

Kim Kaufman, executive director of the Black Swamp Bird Observatory in Oak Harbor, which organizes the Biggest Week in American Birding, says its spirit and perseverance are inspirational. The Biggest Week is a birding festival in northwest Ohio running through May 15.

“There is one bird that I think about as the champion of migration,” she said. “It’s the blackpoll warbler. It’s a tiny bird — bigger than a hummingbird but smaller than a sparrow or a finch.

“And every blackpoll warbler that we’ll see [heading north] this spring has made a truly epic journey. In the fall, they breed from Alaska to most of northern Canada. They all take off from there and make an easterly sweep over to the Eastern seaboard. Thousands of them also pass through northwest Ohio in the fall.”

The males will have black-capped heads when traveling north this spring, but their plumage changes to mostly yellow with white, gray, and black streaking when heading south in the fall.

“They will continue to the Atlantic Ocean and be out over the open ocean” on their southern migration path, Ms. Kaufman continued. “Some go all the way to the northern tip of Brazil in a non-stop flight. They’re beautiful. They sing really lovely songs. And the whole experience of being close to these birds is just magical and it just captivates people.”

It’s truly a special songbird for birders with binoculars to keep an eye out for this week along the Magee Marsh Boardwalk or on guided tours during the festival. For more information, go to biggestweekinamericanbirding.com .