Candidates discuss 'biggest issue facing Scottsdale'

The Scottsdale City Council election is nearing in a few short months.

There are seven candidates seeking three open seats on Scottsdale City Council. Of the candidates, Solange Whitehead and Kathy Littlefield are incumbents seeking reelection.

As the primary election on Aug. 2 nears, the Independent is conducting Q&A questions with each candidate to get their opinion on various topics dealing with the city of Scottsdale.

We kick off the Q&A series by asking candidates, “What is the biggest issue facing Scottsdale residents?”

From the topic of development to water and economic finances to housing, candidates have a variety of opinions on the matter. As the election gets closer, keep an eye on YourValley.net/ScottsdaleIndependent and the print edition of Scottsdale Independent for more from our Q&A series.

Pamela Carter

• In your opinion, what is the biggest issue facing Scottsdale residents?

Homeowners are upset about the high-rise over-development in our city and the rise in violent crime and panhandling on our streets. Violent crime, drug cartels, panhandling and human trafficking have increased in Scottsdale. I would support transferring more funds out of our budget to assist our law enforcement without raising taxes. I will support work programs and the healing of victims and outreaches for these traumas through our faith communities.

I am against more high-density, multi-family units in our neighborhoods. I am in favor of context-sensitive development and sensible single family residential builds. I will support our law enforcement to include more in our budget for first responders without raising property taxes.

As a former Scottsdale business owner, I am concerned about the unnecessary closures of thriving businesses, restaurants, and churches during the pandemic. I will build working relationships with our state legislators and mayor to ensure there are no more intrusions of our civil and religious liberties due to mandates under our city ordinances going forward.

Barry Graham

• In your opinion, what is the biggest issue facing Scottsdale residents?

The most critical issue facing residents is how we respond to the kind of out-of-control development that threatens the city’s character, the city’s reputation as a tourist destination, and residents’ quality of life.

As I campaign across our city, the overwhelming majority of residents are saying they’re worried that there is little regard given to their opinions about how “runaway development” is impacting their quality of life. Citizens are also sharing concerns that their input is frequently ignored, and that design and density standards — particularly for apartments — are being compromised.

Respecting residents’ opinions by responding to the threat of out-of-control development is crucial to restoring trust in the City Council.

Daniel Ishac

• In your opinion, what is the biggest issue facing Scottsdale residents?

The biggest issue facing Scottsdale is that we have stopped moving forward and are approaching economic stagnation. While we have grown since the last census, we are smaller than projected. Though we have seen some investments approved under the current leadership, the pace of new investment and innovative ideas brought to the council has plummeted.

Fortunately, our revenues are strong, but that is partially due to the federal stimulus. Our current budget projections show a swift flattening of revenues and increasing costs.

A primary cause of our economic standstill is the divisiveness that has overtaken our government and some neighborhoods. This infighting is creating a disturbing level of animosity and limiting actions that would keep us strong and make us sustainable.

At the neighborhood level, we see a loss of civil discourse. Within our government, we have anger and hostility at council meetings and mistreatment of elected officials, paid staff and residents.

Divisiveness squelches progress. Scottsdale became a great city through shared goals and values. Let us not split the city into camps. Rather, we must come together to find shared solutions. We cannot say “no” to virtually everything, especially when a proposal is overwhelmingly supported by a majority of the city and shown to have value to residents and visitors.

Let us uphold the Golden Rule and civility, for our neighbors, staff, elected officials and everyone in between. Let us express our thoughts and concerns, but keep it to the issue and avoid personal attacks and false statements. Let us regain the momentum we once had to stay the great city we are.

Kathy Littlefield

• In your opinion, what is the biggest issue facing Scottsdale residents?

The biggest issue facing Scottsdale residents right now is overdevelopment.

Overdevelopment is the root cause of the problems we face such as clogged traffic, water issues and increases in crime. Our police, fire and water departments are excellent, well-trained, and hard-working and do a great job of serving our citizens, but we on the city council should not be making their jobs harder by trying to turn Scottsdale into a dense, urban jungle. That is not the lifestyle our residents moved here to enjoy.

Tim Stratton

• In your opinion, what is the biggest issue facing Scottsdale residents?

The biggest issue facing Scottsdale today is the quality of its City Council and its ability to make good decisions on the behalf of all of Scottsdale. Some of my opponents are too narrowly focused. They claim to be “Resident First.” I am Scottsdale First.

Residents are, of course, the most important part of our city. They are the reason we are all here. However, the council majority has become so singularly focused on stopping height and density they are forgetting that Scottsdale is a large city with a population of over 241,000 and a budget in excess of $2 billion a year.

We cannot afford to run the city like an HOA. It must be governed by a council who has the skill, acumen and background befitting an organization with a $2 billion budget. Unfortunately our council majority led (and supported) by some of my opponents have lost sight of the big picture. They fail to see the forest for the trees. They have become so distracted by the boogeyman of apartments they fail to see little else.

If you look around Scottsdale today you will see example after example of vacant retail and office space. Maybe it’s a generational issue, but demographic and retail trends change and our politicians are not living in the real world anymore. We need members on council who understand finance and how business works. We need members who understand why people are moving to Scottsdale, as my family did 12 years ago.

We love the retail and culinary offerings that are available in Scottsdale. We also love our high property values and low property taxes. There is nothing more resident friendly than low taxes and high property values. It is precisely the economic development and activity that pay for our $2 billion budget and allow us to keep our taxes low while having best-in-class amenities.

We must protect the city and set the table for the next wave of innovation.

Failing to do so will allow vacancies to rise, will cause taxes to increase and will degrade our special way of life. We need to roll up our sleeves and get to work.

We need to be a more active council when it comes to recruiting the type of growth we want for our future. We need new leadership for Scottsdale that understands the problems and has the time, energy and capability to address the many faceted issues facing our city. We cannot allow the city to be shackled by the narrow special interests of a few Scottsdale residents and a few Old Town landlords who will benefit from more regulation and restriction.

Solange Whitehead

• In your opinion, what is the biggest issue facing Scottsdale residents?

There are two top priorities, water and short-term rentals, and we have the ability to address both challenges.

On water, the largest future reservoirs will come from conservation and recycling. Scottsdale Water has invested in both for decades. Today, Scottsdale treats up to 20 million gallons a day to a water quality that exceeds that of bottled water.

This year, Scottsdale began treating contaminated groundwater adding an additional 5.4 billion gallons of drinking water a year to our water portfolio.

From technology to septic tank conversions, Scottsdale is doing more with less water and while leading regional efforts to ensure a sustainable water future.

On the housing front, the unregulated explosion of short-term rentals have disrupted neighborhoods, reduced housing inventory, and cost taxpayers on multiple fronts. The state law prohibiting commonsense, local ordinances have favored bad actor STR operators.

This year, Paradise Valley successfully challenged parts of the state law and I will be working to adopt the same provisions into Scottsdale STR ordinances. We have also set up a special short-term rental unit in the police department.

When I was elected in 2018, the city faced looming issues including $800 million of unfunded infrastructure needs. In my first term, those problems have been solved: infrastructure is funded, development is ratcheted down, fiscally conservative policies adopted, environmental leadership restored, a community-driven General Plan is ratified, and the McDowell Sonoran Preserve is protected.

Raoul Zubia

• In your opinion, what is the biggest issue facing Scottsdale residents?

• Protect neighborhoods. Scottsdale is our home. We must ensure the quality and safety of neighborhoods.

Short-term rentals threaten neighborhoods. We must enforce existing ordinances, seek common sense reforms, and continue lobbying the state legislature for more protections and local control.

Development must be sensitive to surrounding neighborhoods and consideration should be given to the impacts of height and traffic on neighbors.

• Provide workforce housing. Healthy communities provide a variety of housing options across many price points. It is important to provide housing for people who want to build lives in the town where they grew up in, for young families, for young professionals, for people who work in our community and for seniors.

Housing prices are skyrocketing, and many can no longer afford to live here. We must provide housing options to remain a strong, vibrant community.

To do this, new projects should be encouraged to provide attainable housing options. City policies should encourage private investment in housing.

• Keep Scottsdale financially strong. We must ensure that we keep taxes low, that residents get value for their tax dollars, that quality of services are high and that our decisions strengthen our financial security.

A large part of our financial strength comes from the strength of our business community. Our strong, diverse business community provides high-paying jobs and contributes significant tax revenue. Job creators choose Scottsdale because of the ample economic opportunity and ability to attract top talent.

Our quality of life and our strong business community are interdependent. Our quality of life attracts businesses, and our businesses pay significant taxes that support our quality of life.

Our future financial strength will rely on our ability to balance investments from our business community with maintaining and enhancing our quality of life.