Fort Valley, GA

Student injured in shooting at FVSU

By 41NBC Web Producer
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFORT VALLEY, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Fort Valley State University’s Police Department is investigating an on-campus shooting that left one student injured. According to a release from FVSU, Campus Police responded to...

3 dead in string of local shootings in 5 days

AUGUSTA, Ga (WJBF) – Eddie Brley lives right across the street from where shots rang out on Oslo Road Easter morning. “It sounded like an automatic weapon — about 14 or 15 shots,” Brley said. 21-year-old JuJuan Russel died as a result of that shooting.  A shooting 3 days before in the same neighborhood killed 24-year-old […]
AUGUSTA, GA
Man confesses to killing woman in 2001, leads police to body: "She was still there in the same suitcase he had put her in"

Police in Alabama say a South Carolina truck driver has confessed to killing a woman who disappeared 21 years ago and to hiding her body in a suitcase. Police in Bessemer, Alabama told news outlets that South Carolina native Brian Jones traveled back to Alabama last month and admitted to killing 41-year-old Janet Luxford in 2001. He then led investigators to a green suitcase with bones inside, police said.
BESSEMER, AL
14-year-old accused of raping L.I. mom in front of daughter

MASTIC BEACH, N.Y. -- Investigators say they have made a shocking arrest after a Mastic Beach mother was sexually assaulted in a home invasion.As CBS2's Jennifer McLogan reports, the alleged rapist is a 14-year-old boy, now held without bail.The 23-year-old mother, who has been released from the hospital, has moved from the Mastic Beach home where she was strangled, stabbed, robbed and brutally raped on April 19."This is a case that is both shocking and extremely disturbing," Suffolk District Attorney Raymond Tierney said.Police say the video they distributed of the perpetrators led to tips and eventually a DNA profile that...
MASTIC BEACH, NY
Shooting victim was British man visiting family in Savannah

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — A weekend shooting death in Savannah is making headlines across the pond. Wednesday night in England during Liverpool’s semi-final match, fans and players received a disturbing introduction to the city of Savannah. Applause and a moment of silence honored the memory of life-long Liverpool fan Benjamin Tucker. He was shot and […]
Florida sheriff arrests own daughter for meth trafficking

A sheriff in Florida arrested his own daughter on drug charges as his department continues its war on addictive substances. Franklin County Sheriff A.J. Smith gave a statement on April 19 confirming that his daughter, Kristen Kent, had been arrested under suspicion of meth trafficking two days prior. "Methamphetamine does...
FLORIDA STATE
Black autistic teen and sister attacked by police (video)

A 14-year-old Black teen with autism was attacked by New York police officers while he was waiting for his siblings to finish checking out at a Target store on April 18. Video shows the Black teenage boy being tackled to the ground by deputies. His sister can be heard in the background yelling “Get off of my brother! What are you doing?”
LAW ENFORCEMENT
Three arrested for Aggravated Assault at Diamond Lakes on Easter

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Three men were arrested for an aggravated assault on a juvenile and his friend at Diamond Lakes Park on Easter Sunday. Deputies responded to the scene at 6:45 pm in reference to a gunshot wound. Once they were on the scene, they met with one of the victims who said three […]
AUGUSTA, GA
2 dead in 2-car crash in South Fulton County

SOUTH FULTON COUNTY, Ga. — South Fulton Police say two people were killed in a crash Tuesday afternoon. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. The accident happened at the intersection of Jonesboro Road and Bethsaida Road and involved two vehicles, police said. It’s unclear if...
SOUTH FULTON, TN
MISSING: RCSO searching for missing teenage girl

AUGUSTA (WJBF) – Houston has been found and is in good health. The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is requesting the public’s help to locate a missing teenage girl. 13-year-old Tameia Houston was reporting missing May 4th, 2022. She was last seen leaving 1115 Fox Den Road around 7:00 p.m. Tameia was last seen wearing a […]
RICHMOND COUNTY, GA

