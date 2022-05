Concannon Vineyard in Livermore will only allow guests age 21 and up on weekends starting on May 14, news shared with Concannon members in an email sent Wednesday. "We have received feedback from guests and members alike asking for a more intimate experience on weekends to fully unwind, relax, and enjoy the pristine grounds," the email read. "Starting on Saturday, May 14th, the property will be 21 and over (including infants) on Saturdays and Sundays only. As always, we strive to provide the highest quality of service and accommodate all guests, and that is why children and infants are welcome to join your reservation on weekdays: Monday, Thursday, and Friday, but currently no longer on weekends. We apologize for any inconvenience this may cause."

LIVERMORE, CA ・ 3 DAYS AGO