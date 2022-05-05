ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manitowoc, WI

Man Sentenced in Sexual Assault Case in Manitowoc

By Brian Norton
seehafernews.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBail is set at $50,000 cash for a 22-year-old Manitowoc man for allegedly sexually assaulting runaway children. Charges filed against Trenton Ploedrel include First Degree Sexual Assault without Consent, Sexual Intercourse with...

www.seehafernews.com

Comments / 0

