Currently, more than 10,300 OG&E customers are without power across the state.

In Seminole, more than 4,518 customers are without power.

In Oklahoma City, about 3,739 customers are without power.

Around 284 Earlsboro customers are currently in the dark.

Cromwell has around 197 power outages.

Maud is experiencing 141 outages.

For the latest information, click here.

This is a developing story.