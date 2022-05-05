Voorheesville Public Library news: TAG Orientation for SRP

S tudents currently in grade 6 and up can earn community service credit for assisting with the library’s Summer Reading Program. Please register online to become part of this summer’s teen volunteer group and attend this orientation meeting, scheduled for 3:30 p.m., Friday, May 13. Jobs include participating in Teen Advisory Group meetings, helping to prepare activity kits, assisting with children’s programs, various computer tasks, and writing book reviews.

Magic

We will be gathering at 2p.m., Sunday, May 8 in the library community room to play the world’s most popular strategy card game. All ages and abilities are welcome to try to outsmart opponents in a battle of wits and strategy. Free decks are available for beginners, but everyone is welcome to choose some cards from our large supply.

History Walk with Dennis Ulion

Please register for this trip down memory lane with local history guide Dennis Ulion. Learn about Voorheesville, and how it came to be. Comfortable clothes and walking shoes are recommended, as the walk is more than 2 miles. We’ll meet at St. Matthews overflow parking lot at 9:15a.m., Sat. May 7, and head out from there.

Social Security Retirement Benefits

Please register for and join us at 6 p.m., Tues., May 10, as we welcome John Kalil, founder of Retirement Solutions, LLC. This one-hour program is designed to help pre-retirees learn how to maximize their retirement income and get the most from their social security benefits.

— Lynn Kohler