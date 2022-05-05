10 of the best ways to experience Central London

The cosmopolitan city of London is a behemoth of 32 boroughs and within each is a patchwork of lively neighborhoods. It’s impossible to get to know all at once, much less feel like you’ve authentically experienced the place. Best to take it in stride, exploring one district at a time on foot to truly appreciate the iconic sights as well as the buzzy, trendy shops and pubs where the locals congregate.

Choose the blossoming Clerkenwell neighborhood as your base to explore Central London. This historically Italian enclave bustles with young hip professionals who are into fantastic food and loft-style apartments. From this well-positioned neighborhood, head out on foot in every direction to get a manageable taste of the city. Here are 10 places you shouldn't miss.

YOTEL London

YOTEL Clerkenwell is London’s first, offering the pricey metropolis the affordable-yet-luxurious brand. If you’re into prime real estate at a decent price, YOTEL is speaking your language. Plus, YOTEL’s hospitality philosophy features high-tech low-touch sensibilities, especially comforting given the ongoing concerns of the pandemic.

Both check-in and checkout are smooth, digital experiences, although there’s always someone ready to assist if needed. Rooms are compact and modern, equipped with their signature SmartBed™.

The Eagle Farringdon

The Eagle ’s infectious vibe is apparent even from the sidewalk, where you can see friends gathered for the best of food and the best of times. Established in 1991, it stands committed to fine food and drink with zero pretension, purportedly introducing London’s first gastropub.

Chef Edward Mottershaw oversees the kitchen, crafting the ever-changing menu which blends fresh ingredients and creative inspiration. The menu is presented on large chalkboards above the bar, but to know before you go, consult their Instagram account.

The Barbican

This expansive 40-acre iconic Brutalist architectural complex in the oldest part of London, known as “The City,” offers a full-throated live-work-play destination. The multi-use area includes a school, cinema, concert hall, library, conservatory and restaurants of all types and flavors. Besides arts, culture and dining, the Barbican also boasts Roman ruins from the Roman Fort of Londinium, which you can freely explore.

Leather Lane Market

Experience London’s eclectic global fare at Leather Lane Market , one of London’s oldest street markets. On weekdays between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m., you’ll find the market enlivened with locals who live or work nearby perusing the various food stalls which serve cuisine from Thailand, Ethiopia, Morocco and Vietnam. When you can’t manage another bite, browse the clothing, trinkets and artistic goods for something to take home with you.

Millennium Bridge

To best experience London, carve out time to walk the iconic bridges crisscrossing the Thames River. Begin with the Millennium Bridge, a pedestrian-only bridge which will yield Instagrammable photos of Tower Bridge and The Shard; in the other direction, you’ll gain superb shots of London Eye, Big Ben and Parliament. Return to Central London via Blackfriars Bridge with a stop at The Blackfriar , a cozy pub in a Flatiron building.

St Paul's Cathedral

Standing at the highest elevation in the square-mile area dubbed “The City” is St Paul’s Cathedral , one of London’s treasures. The house of worship has been rebuilt several times in its 1,400 years, with the present masterpiece designed by renowned architect Sir Christopher Wren after the Great Fire of London. Affording resplendent city views, the famed dome can be experienced as part of your visit.

Tate Modern

Enjoy a leisurely walk to one of the world’s most famous museums, nestled on the south side of the Thames River. Whether viewing a special exhibit (fee) or the permanent collection (free), reserve your Tate Modern ticket in advance to ensure they aren’t overbooked. Stroll along the river afterwards, pausing for food and drinks at The Founder’s Arms ’ outdoor terrace, with views of St Paul’s Cathedral in the distance.

Exmouth Market

In the heart of Clerkenwell, visit this colorful street chock-full of cafes and boutique shops. Savor cauliflower shawarma or wood-fired pizza – and if you’ve caught the shopping bug, visit the many unique shops offering an eclectic array of bags, jewelry and more. Whatever the case, take a coffee break at Briki and indulge in some people-watching.

St Bartholomew The Great

Step back in time when entering London’s oldest parish church , established in 1123 along with a monastery and hospital for the city’s poor. The church survived both World Wars and the Great Fire, and it has been featured in movies such as "Four Weddings and a Funeral."

Sadler's Wells

Hankering for a little nightlife? Since 1683, dance has been featured in one form or another at Sadler's Wells in Angel, the neighborhood adjacent to Clerkenwell. Thus, Sadler’s has become known as London’s dance hall. Modern interpretation is the vibe, featuring the likes of BalletBoyz, Gandini Juggling and NDT 2.

