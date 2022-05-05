ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Ex 'General Hospital' star Steve Burton says he's separated from pregnant wife, child 'not mine'

By Elise Brisco, USA TODAY
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
 4 days ago

Steve Burton took to Instagram to "clear" up details about his relationship with his wife, Sheree Burton.

The former "General Hospital" actor announced Wednesday on his Instagram story that he and Sheree were separated and that she's expecting another child, but he is not.

"I wanted to clear something up. Sheree and I are separated. She recently announced that she's expecting her 4th child," Burton wrote. "The child is not mine."

The former couple shares three children together: Makena, Jack, and Brooklyn. They married in 1999.

"We are still co-parenting our three beautiful kids. We would appreciate privacy at this time," Burton continued.

USA TODAY reached out to Steve Burton's reps for further comment. Sheree Burton has not commented on the split.

Burton portrayed Jason Morgan on "General Hospital" from 1991 to 2012 and then returned again in 2017 until last November when he was let go from the production after refusing to comply with a COVID-19 vaccination mandate.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2HXcFZ_0fTpbCet00
Former "General Hospital" actor Stever Burton announced that him and his wife Sheree Burton are separated. Burton also confirmed Sheree Burton is expecting a child, but he is not the father. Gregg DeGuire, Getty Images

The 51-year-old actor announced his departure on Instagram in November saying he was fired from "General Hospital" because he didn't comply with the production’s COVID-19 vaccination policy. A person familiar with the situation but not authorized to speak publicly about Burton's departure confirmed the news to USA TODAY, adding that his last episode was filmed on Oct. 27.

Vaccine exits: Ingo Rademacher, Jax on 'General Hospital,' leave soap after protesting vaccine mandate

"I wanted you to hear it from me personally," said Burton, who's portrayed Jason Morgan since the 90s. "Unfortunately, 'General Hospital' has let me go because of the vaccine mandate. I did apply for my medical and religious exemptions, and both of those were denied. Which, you know, hurts. But this is also about personal freedom to me."

Burton continued: "I don’t think anybody should lose their livelihood over this."

This 'hurts': Steve Burton confirms 'General Hospital' exit over vaccine mandate

"I’ll always be grateful for my time on 'General Hospital.' I love it there, I grew up there," Burton said in his November video, adding he's hopeful to reprise his role. "Maybe one day if these mandates are lifted, I can return and finish my career as Jason Morgan. That would be an honor."

During his hiatus from "Hospital," the actor did a five-year stint on CBS' "The Young and the Restless" from 2013 to 2017.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Ex 'General Hospital' star Steve Burton says he's separated from pregnant wife, child 'not mine'

Comments / 3

Corey CJay Braxton
3d ago

He really let her HAVE IT, he said let's be completely "CLEAR" that child is not mine....

Reply
4
Related
Deadline

Steve Burton, Former ‘General Hospital’ Star Who Got Canned Over Vaccine Policy, Joining ‘Beyond Salem’

Click here to read the full article. Steve Burton has found a new home in Salem, at least temporarily: the former General Hospital star who left the ABC soap in 2021 after failing to adhere to its vaccine policy is joining the second installment of Beyond Salem, Peacock’s Days of Our Lives spinoff. DOOL head writer Ron Carlivati confirmed the news on Twitter Friday, saying “We’re BEYOND excited about this news!” It’s unclear, for now, what role Burton will play in the spinoff that will feature the much-anticipated return of super-couple Bo and Hope (Kristian Alfonso and Peter Reckell), as well as Deidre...
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Robin Roberts in tears as she makes confession about partner Amber Laign

Robin Roberts got emotional as she opened up about her relationship with partner Amber Laign, especially in the midst of a challenging health battle. The Good Morning America star made an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show to promote her new book, Brighter By the Day. VIDEO: Robin Roberts enjoys...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Steve Burton
Person
Ingo Rademacher
MLive

‘ER,’ ‘Judging Amy,’ actress, 48, dies after cancer battle

Veteran actress, filmmaker and producer Jossara Jinaro has passed away after a battle with cancer, according to multiple reports. Jinaro reportedly passed away on April 27, according to a post made to her Facebook page by her husband, Matt Bogado. “With great sorrow, I announce the passing of my wife,...
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

‘NCIS: Los Angeles’ Star Eric Christian Olsen Says He and Daniela Ruah ‘Look Like Respectable Grown-Ups’ in New Episode

“NCIS: Los Angeles” stars Eric Christian Olsen and Daniela Ruah apparently looked more “respectable” in last night’s episode. The two always look good in the show, whether they’re enjoying personal time together or taking down bad guys. But Eric Christian Olsen pointed out that both he and Daniela Ruah sported swanky new haircuts in the latest “NCIS: Los Angeles” episode.
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#General Hospital#Actor
Outsider.com

‘American Idol’ Alum Caleb Kennedy’s Toxicology Report Revealed Following Deadly Crash

Less than three months after he was charged with a DUI in a fatal car crash, “American Idol” alum Caleb Kennedy’s toxicology report has been officially released. According to The Sun, former “American Idol” star Caleb Kennedy made an appearance in court for the fourth time on April 28th for a bond hearing. He was notably charged with a DUI in February after causing a car crash that killed a 54-year-old man. Authorities revealed that at the time of the crash, Kennedy traveled 175 yards of the road to a garage. This is where Larry Parris was working when he hit and killed him.
TRAFFIC ACCIDENTS
wrestlingrumors.net

WATCH: Wrestling Couple Gets Married In Amazing Ceremony

That’s a special one. There are a lot of complications that come with being in the wrestling business, with relationships being up near the top of the list. Being in a relationship is hard enough for regular people but being on the road all the time makes it even more complicated. It can be difficult to find time together, but now two wrestlers have found a way to make it work in a unique way.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Distractify

'7 Little Johnstons': Alex Death Rumors — Are They True?

TLC fans fell in love with 7 Little Johnstons' Amber and Trent Johnston and their five kids when their show premiered in 2015. Through 11 seasons of the reality TV series, viewers have basically watched Jonah, Anna, Elizabeth, Emma, and Alex Johnston grow up. So you can imagine their immediate concern when rumors of Alex's death began surfacing.
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Pregnancy
NewsBreak
Parenting
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
OK! Magazine

Naomi Judd Died By Suicide Amid Longtime Battle With Mental Illness: Source

Two days after Naomi Judd's daughters Ashley Judd, 54, and Wynonna Judd, 57, announced the star had passed away at age 76, multiple sources told PEOPLE that it was ruled a suicide. The sisters hinted at the cause of death when they first revealed the tragedy via an Instagram post."Today we sisters experienced a tragedy. We lost our beautiful mother to the disease of mental illness. We are shattered," they wrote. "We are navigating profound grief and know that as we loved her, she was loved by her public. We are in unknown territory."The late singer had been very candid...
CELEBRITIES
The US Sun

Is Victoria leaving The Young and the Restless?

THE DRAMA continues to unfold on the long-running TV drama, The Young and The Restless. Among the conflict surrounding Jordi Vilasuso's firing from the soap opera and the exit of his fan-favorite character Rey, Y&R fans are curious to know if Victoria Newman is the next character to leave the show.
TV SERIES
Popculture

Netflix Cancels Major Show After Two Seasons

Netflix has canceled another one of its major shows, with this one getting the ax after only two seasons. Variety reports that hit sci-fi drama Raising Dion has been dropped by the streamer, following its recent season debut. The news seems to have been revealed by series star Sammi Haney, who shared the news with fans on Instagram. "Sad to say that Raising Dion is CANCELED [sic] Thank you for all of the amazing support we got from all of our wonderful fans!" Haney wrote, in part. "Season 2 was a success, equal to Season 1, even if just looking at how many people watched all of it and wanted a season 3!"
TV SERIES
USA TODAY

USA TODAY

463K+
Followers
53K+
Post
224M+
Views
ABOUT

From news to sports, we help you stay connected to the world around you.

 https://www.usatoday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy