ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Inflation forces Czech central bank to again raise key rate

ABC News
ABC News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1L78nW_0fTpb6Rm00

The Czech Republic’s central bank has again raised its key interest rate to continue its fight against soaring inflation.

Thursday’s hike of three-quarters of a point to 5.75% was the eighth straight increase since June. Most analysts expected an increase of half a point.

The previous hike by half a point took place on March 31.

The bank, which considers high consumer prices a major threat, also had indicated it would raise the rate. It is now at its highest level in 23 years.

It is expected inflation still might increase further, at least until June, amid Russia’s invasion of Ukraine

Fed by high energy prices, inflation jumped to 12.7% in March, well above the bank’s 2% target.

The bank’s decision comes a day after the U.S. Federal Reserve approved the biggest rate increase in more than two decades and on the day that the Bank of England raised its key interest rate to the highest level in 13 years.

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

Inflation, Ukraine war seen as chief financial risks -Fed report

May 9 (Reuters) - High inflation, volatility in stock and commodity markets and the war in Ukraine have emerged as the chief risks to the U.S. financial system, the Federal Reserve reported on Monday in a biannual update on financial stability that warned of a system poised for potentially "sudden" disruption.
BUSINESS
BGR.com

Stimulus checks made inflation worse, Federal Reserve data shows

Stimulus checks offered a powerful economic lifeline to millions of Americans over the last couple of years. Especially in 2021, the second full year of the Covid pandemic, over the course of which the federal government sent out more than half a dozen stimulus checks. Tens of millions of families got a share of those funds, some of which would have fallen into poverty otherwise. Today, however, inflation in the US is now at a multi-decade high, presenting a vexing economic problem for the Biden administration.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Inflation#Russia#U S Federal Reserve#Consumer Prices#Czech#Ukraine Fed#The U S Federal Reserve#The Bank Of England
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
Place
Europe
The Independent

Russia warns it will deploy ‘Satan 2’ nuclear missiles ‘capable of hitting UK’ by the autumn

Russia has announced it will deploy its recently tested “Satan II” missile by the autumn, as tensions between Moscow and the west mount amid the Ukraine war.The Kremlin announced the first test launch of its new, nuclear-capable Sarmat intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) system on Wednesday, with experts warning the warhead could target the UK as well as Europe and the US. The Sarmat is capable of carrying 10 or more nuclear warheads and decoys, and of striking targets thousands of miles away in the United States or Europe.This week's test, after years of delays due to funding and technical...
POLITICS
ABC News

ABC News

634K+
Followers
152K+
Post
346M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy