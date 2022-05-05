ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jimmy Patronis Returns More Than $30 Million in Unclaimed Property in April

By Florida Daily
 4 days ago
This week, state Chief Financial Officer (CFO) Jimmy Patronis announced that more than $30 million in unclaimed property had been returned to Floridians during the month of April.

The Division of Unclaimed Property has returned more than $331 million to Floridians this fiscal year alone. Since Patronis took office in 2017, more than $1.6 billion in unclaimed property has been returned to Florida citizens.

“My Unclaimed Property Team is working every day to return every single cent of unclaimed property to the rightful owners. There is over $2.1 billion just waiting to be claimed and there is no better time than now to start your search. It’s your money and it only takes a few seconds to visit our website and discover if there are any unclaimed treasures in your name. Search today for yourself, your friends, your loved ones, and even your business at FLTreasureHunt.gov,” Patronis said.

April 2022 Unclaimed Property Returns by Region:

• Pensacola – $650,472

• Panama City – $233,544

• Tallahassee – $584,359

• Jacksonville – $1.17 million

• Gainesville – $244,980

• Orlando – $4.2 million

• Tampa/St. Pete – $5.9 million

• Fort Myers/Naples – $1.77 million

• West Palm Beach – $8.45 million

• Miami – $7.7 million

Unclaimed property is a financial asset that is unknown or lost, or has been left inactive, unclaimed or abandoned by its owner. The most common types of unclaimed property are dormant bank accounts, unclaimed insurance proceeds, stocks, dividends, uncashed checks, deposits, credit balances and refunds. Unclaimed property also includes contents from abandoned safe deposit boxes in financial institutions. Unclaimed property assets are held by business or government entities (holders) for a set period of time, usually five years. If the holder is unable to locate, re-establish contact with the owner and return the asset, it is reported and remitted to the Florida Department of Financial Services, Division of Unclaimed Property.

To search for unclaimed property or to claim an account, go online to FLTreasureHunt.gov.

FloridaDaily

Florida Chamber Unveils Trade and Logistics Study

Insisting that the Sunshine State can be in the top 10 global economies, the Florida Chamber Foundation released its “Florida Trade & Logistics 2030“ study this week. “As global supply chains change, Florida can be the big winner. A brand-new research report indicates Florida has the available capacity to move more goods, make more goods, and multiply these impacts throughout the economy. Globally competitive trade, logistics, and manufacturing sectors will diversify Florida’s economy, bringing new jobs, income and investment into the state. Florida can propel its economy to one of the top 10 worldwide,” the Florida Chamber insisted.
