Racine pro-choice rally taking place Saturday at Monument Square

RACINE, WI – Pro-choice supporters plan to join the movement Saturday in Racine to protest the potential death knell for legalized abortions in the United States.

Supporters of a woman’s right to choose whether or not to have an abortion will gather at 10 a.m. Saturday in Monument Square to protest a coming decision from the United States Supreme Court that is almost sure to make the procedure illegal across the country.

A draft of a Supreme Court Justice Alito’s majority opinion was leaked Monday that suggests the court may overturn the landmark 1973 Roe v. Wade decision that gave women the right to abortion by codifying the confidentiality of the patient-doctor relationship. The event is organized by Freedom to Choose Racine to gather public support for the original Roe v. Wade decision and will feature remarks from Wisconsin Assembly Minority Leader Greta Neubauer.

“Roe v. Wade goes far beyond a woman’s right to choose when to have children. Freedom to Choose Racine invites anyone who values keeping the topics of their patient-doctor conversations private to show their support for preserving the right to privacy that Roe v. Wade guaranteed every American,” a post on the group’s Facebook page reads.

The Court’s decision in 1973 rested on a citizen’s right to privacy in both the 9th and 14th Amendments. Legal experts are wrangling over how overturning Roe v. Wade could impact other decisions predicated on similar grounds. Marriage equality, access to birth control, and interracial marriage have been upheld by the High Court but could face challenges if Roe is overturned.

Abortion has been illegal in Wisconsin since 1849 but that was unenforceable because of Roe v. Wade. Should Alito’s opinion for the majority remain unchanged, obtaining an abortion in Wisconsin will be a felony, and convicted perpetrators could face up to six years in prison and/or up to $10,000 in fines. The only exception is if the life of the mother is in danger and not for victims of rape or incest, according to a story from Spectrum News.

Democratic State Sen. Kelda Roys and State Rep. Lisa Subeck introduced a bill last year to repeal the law, but it failed in the Legislature, the story continues. Roys has said she plans to re-introduce the bill in January when the new session gets underway.

