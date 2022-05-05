News 3 Now This Morning: May 5, 2022

There’s a good chance that even if Belle Case La Follette hadn’t become half of one of Wisconsin’s most famous power couples, history would have learned her name anyway. This is a woman who, upon marrying Robert “Fighting Bob” La Follette in 1881, requested the word “obey” be stricken from their vows. Already a University of Wisconsin–Madison graduate with two years of teaching under her belt (not corset, which she refused to wear), Belle gave birth less than nine months later. After Flora Dodge “Fola” La Follette was born (shown here with her mom in this 1886 photo), Belle went back — and became the first woman to graduate from the UW–Madison Law School.

