ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV & Videos

News 3 Now This Morning: May 5, 2022

Channel 3000
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMiss the morning news? Catch up by watching News...

www.channel3000.com

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Now This#Channel 3000
IndieWire

All the Scripted Broadcast TV Shows Cancelled, Renewed, or on the Bubble (So Far)

Click here to read the full article. Updated on May 9, 2022 at 1:27 p.m. ET to reflect the cancellations of “Queens” and “Promised Land.” April showers have given way to May flowers – and April meetings among network executives have given way to May renewals and cancellations of existing series. With so many shows still sans such a decision, we’ll get a ton of cancellation/renewal news in the next week. IndieWire came a bit early to the game this year, but there’s already been a few broadcast TV shows scrapped. Among them, however, were some preplanned decisions like the ending of...
TV SERIES
Channel 3000

History Lesson: Fighting Belle Case La Follette

There’s a good chance that even if Belle Case La Follette hadn’t become half of one of Wisconsin’s most famous power couples, history would have learned her name anyway. This is a woman who, upon marrying Robert “Fighting Bob” La Follette in 1881, requested the word “obey” be stricken from their vows. Already a University of Wisconsin–Madison graduate with two years of teaching under her belt (not corset, which she refused to wear), Belle gave birth less than nine months later. After Flora Dodge “Fola” La Follette was born (shown here with her mom in this 1886 photo), Belle went back — and became the first woman to graduate from the UW–Madison Law School.
MADISON, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
Channel 3000

Backstage with Bruno: ‘Anastasia the New Musical’

Michael Bruno goes backstage at the Janesville Parker Arts Academy’s production of “Anastasia the New Musical.”. COPYRIGHT 2022 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.
JANESVILLE, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy