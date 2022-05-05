ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Endwell, NY

Endwell Sex Offender Charged Again

By Kathy Whyte
 4 days ago
An Endwell sex offender is facing another charge for failing to follow the terms of his release from prison. Broome County Sheriff’s officials say 62-year-old Patrick Logan was arrested Monday, May 2 and charged...

WNBF News Radio 1290

Binghamton Career Criminal Guilty Again

A Binghamton man, described by prosecutors as a “career criminal”, will spend up to 15 years in prison following his latest conviction. The Broome County District Attorney’s office says, with Chad Jackson’s Burglary conviction May 5 for a break-in at a room at the Del Motel on Upper Court Street, the 45-year-old has now racked up six felony convictions.
BINGHAMTON, NY
CBS New York

14-year-old accused of raping L.I. mom in front of daughter

MASTIC BEACH, N.Y. -- Investigators say they have made a shocking arrest after a Mastic Beach mother was sexually assaulted in a home invasion.As CBS2's Jennifer McLogan reports, the alleged rapist is a 14-year-old boy, now held without bail.The 23-year-old mother, who has been released from the hospital, has moved from the Mastic Beach home where she was strangled, stabbed, robbed and brutally raped on April 19."This is a case that is both shocking and extremely disturbing," Suffolk District Attorney Raymond Tierney said.Police say the video they distributed of the perpetrators led to tips and eventually a DNA profile that...
County
Broome County, NY
Broome County, NY
Endwell, NY
Endwell, NY
Fox News

Florida sheriff arrests own daughter for meth trafficking

A sheriff in Florida arrested his own daughter on drug charges as his department continues its war on addictive substances. Franklin County Sheriff A.J. Smith gave a statement on April 19 confirming that his daughter, Kristen Kent, had been arrested under suspicion of meth trafficking two days prior. "Methamphetamine does...
FLORIDA STATE
rolling out

Black autistic teen and sister attacked by police (video)

A 14-year-old Black teen with autism was attacked by New York police officers while he was waiting for his siblings to finish checking out at a Target store on April 18. Video shows the Black teenage boy being tackled to the ground by deputies. His sister can be heard in the background yelling “Get off of my brother! What are you doing?”
Washington Examiner

Foster mom faces lose-lose scenario after police seize cash

Foster mother Cristal Starling faced a lose-lose proposition after officers raided her Rochester, New York, apartment in October 2020 and took all the cash they could find. Starling’s choices were simple: She could pay more than half of the seized amount to an attorney to help her fight back, or she could settle out of court and split her money 50-50 with law enforcement.
ROCHESTER, NY
WNBF News Radio 1290

Jail Time for Would-be Binghamton Burglar

A Conklin man will spend seven years in New York State Prison for admitting he broke into an apartment on Louisa Street in Binghamton with two other men and attempted to steal items last October. The Broome County District Attorney’s Office says 29-year-old Corey Carney pleaded guilty to felony Attempted...
BINGHAMTON, NY
WNBF News Radio 1290

83-Year-Old Woman Held for Waverly Bank Robbery

Waverly Police say an 83-year-old Village woman is being charged with a felony for allegedly robbing the Canal Trust Company Bank in broad daylight Friday, May 6. According to a news release from the Police Department, they received a bank alarm from the branch at 405 Chemung Street in Waverly at 10:38 a.m. and arrived shortly after the suspect had left the bank.
WAVERLY, NY
WNBF News Radio 1290

Binghamton Neighborhood Residents Stunned By Afternoon Gun Battle

Police from several agencies converged on a Binghamton neighborhood after more than a dozen gunshots were heard following a dispute on a residential street. People who live in the area of Mygatt and Meadow streets in the city's First Ward reported hearing gunfire after as many as eight people engaged in a loud argument. The incident happened shortly around 1:20 p.m. Tuesday.
BINGHAMTON, NY
WNBF News Radio 1290

Binghamton to Spend $1 Million in Effort to Fight Gun Violence

The city of Binghamton is expected to use some of its federal Covid-19 relief funds to respond to the escalating number of shootings this year. Mayor Jared Kraham's announcement of the new initiative came about two weeks after 12-year-old Aliza Spencer was killed in a shooting that happened while she walked near her home with her father and brother. No arrests have been made in the case.
BINGHAMTON, NY
WNBF News Radio 1290

Sayre Man Killed While Clearing Dead Deer from Road

Officials in Bradford County, Pennsylvania say a Sayre man who was hit and killed May 4 on Route 6 in Wysox was trying to remove the carcasses of deer from the road. Pennsylvania State Police are continuing to investigate the incident in which 55-year-old Joseph Lane was killed when he was hit by an oncoming vehicle shortly before 5 a.m. May 4 as he was trying to get two dead deer off the road.
SAYRE, PA
Binghamton, NY
WNBF News Radio 1290 has the best news coverage for Binghamton, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

