Endwell Sex Offender Charged Again

An Endwell sex offender is facing another charge for failing to follow the terms of his release from prison. Broome County Sheriff’s officials say 62-year-old Patrick Logan was arrested Monday, May 2 and charged...
A man being held on federal charges at the Broome County Jail is accused of damaging an expensive steel door at the facility. Authorities say Conner Spells of Sacketts Harbor has been charged with criminal mischief after the incident at the jail in the town of Dickinson. Spells is accused...
A Binghamton man, described by prosecutors as a “career criminal”, will spend up to 15 years in prison following his latest conviction. The Broome County District Attorney’s office says, with Chad Jackson’s Burglary conviction May 5 for a break-in at a room at the Del Motel on Upper Court Street, the 45-year-old has now racked up six felony convictions.
A Cortland County Jail inmate is facing additional charges in connection with three investigations into stolen property. Sheriff’s officials say 37-year-old James Gassner of Lincklaen was arrested Friday, May 6 at the jail where he was being held without bail on unrelated charges. The new counts of criminal possession...
MASTIC BEACH, N.Y. -- Investigators say they have made a shocking arrest after a Mastic Beach mother was sexually assaulted in a home invasion.As CBS2's Jennifer McLogan reports, the alleged rapist is a 14-year-old boy, now held without bail.The 23-year-old mother, who has been released from the hospital, has moved from the Mastic Beach home where she was strangled, stabbed, robbed and brutally raped on April 19."This is a case that is both shocking and extremely disturbing," Suffolk District Attorney Raymond Tierney said.Police say the video they distributed of the perpetrators led to tips and eventually a DNA profile that...
A TEENAGER was captured on surveillance footage moments after being reported missing as police found her backpack and cell phone at the scene. Saige Stiles, 15, was last seen walking to school Monday morning in Port St. Lucie, Florida, after telling a friend she was being "followed." The concerned friend...
A sheriff in Florida arrested his own daughter on drug charges as his department continues its war on addictive substances. Franklin County Sheriff A.J. Smith gave a statement on April 19 confirming that his daughter, Kristen Kent, had been arrested under suspicion of meth trafficking two days prior. "Methamphetamine does...
A 14-year-old Black teen with autism was attacked by New York police officers while he was waiting for his siblings to finish checking out at a Target store on April 18. Video shows the Black teenage boy being tackled to the ground by deputies. His sister can be heard in the background yelling “Get off of my brother! What are you doing?”
Foster mother Cristal Starling faced a lose-lose proposition after officers raided her Rochester, New York, apartment in October 2020 and took all the cash they could find. Starling’s choices were simple: She could pay more than half of the seized amount to an attorney to help her fight back, or she could settle out of court and split her money 50-50 with law enforcement.
Pennsylvania State Police are investigating an incident in which a woman reported being shoved into her car and choked while in the parking lot of the Endless Mountains Health Center in Susquehanna. Troopers responded to the report of an assault shortly after 3:30 p.m. Tuesday, April 26. Several witnesses said...
A Conklin man will spend seven years in New York State Prison for admitting he broke into an apartment on Louisa Street in Binghamton with two other men and attempted to steal items last October. The Broome County District Attorney’s Office says 29-year-old Corey Carney pleaded guilty to felony Attempted...
Broome County officials say they are catching even more motorists who have a blatant disregard for the lives and safety of children on school buses. The County is marking the observance of Operation Safe Stop Day by reporting the school bus stop-arm camera program that began this school year has caught more than 2,000 violators now.
Waverly Police say an 83-year-old Village woman is being charged with a felony for allegedly robbing the Canal Trust Company Bank in broad daylight Friday, May 6. According to a news release from the Police Department, they received a bank alarm from the branch at 405 Chemung Street in Waverly at 10:38 a.m. and arrived shortly after the suspect had left the bank.
New York State Police investigators are helping Binghamton detectives as they work to determine who shot 12-year-old Aliza Spencer near her East Side home. Mayor Jared Kraham Thursday morning thanked the state police "for their assistance in the ongoing investigation." Binghamton police have released no information about the killing of...
A man who admitted killing a Binghamton resident by repeatedly hitting him in the head with a hammer has received the maximum sentence for second-degree murder. According to the Broome County District Attorney's Office, 30-year-old Austin Whitney of Binghamton was sentenced in connection with the death of Anthony Cebula. The...
Police from several agencies converged on a Binghamton neighborhood after more than a dozen gunshots were heard following a dispute on a residential street. People who live in the area of Mygatt and Meadow streets in the city's First Ward reported hearing gunfire after as many as eight people engaged in a loud argument. The incident happened shortly around 1:20 p.m. Tuesday.
The city of Binghamton is expected to use some of its federal Covid-19 relief funds to respond to the escalating number of shootings this year. Mayor Jared Kraham's announcement of the new initiative came about two weeks after 12-year-old Aliza Spencer was killed in a shooting that happened while she walked near her home with her father and brother. No arrests have been made in the case.
Officials in Bradford County, Pennsylvania say a Sayre man who was hit and killed May 4 on Route 6 in Wysox was trying to remove the carcasses of deer from the road. Pennsylvania State Police are continuing to investigate the incident in which 55-year-old Joseph Lane was killed when he was hit by an oncoming vehicle shortly before 5 a.m. May 4 as he was trying to get two dead deer off the road.
Comments / 0