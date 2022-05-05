ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mushroom hunters find body in rural water well

Salina Post
 4 days ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP) — Police are investigating after mushroom hunters discovered a body in a rural, hand-dug water well in south-central Missouri. The discovery was made...

