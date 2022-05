A cowboy walks into a bar and says, “this town ain’t big enough for the two of us”. No, this isn’t the start of some western, and the cowboy in question could actually be Dallas Cowboys owner/GM Jerry Jones. The town is Dallas, about to become the third largest US metro surpassing Chicago. As Dallas joins the likes of Los Angeles and New York, there’s one thing noticeably missing from the third most-populated city in the football-crazed state of Texas.

1 DAY AGO