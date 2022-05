OAKLAND – Oakland Animal Services says its shelter is packed to the brim with animals and the organization is issuing an urgent plea for community members to adopt a rescue pet."Every single dog kennel we have is full. We have over 100 great dogs that are available for adoption and they're just not getting adopted quickly enough so we have more dogs coming in every day than are going out," said Ann Dunn the director of Oakland Animal Services.During the pandemic, about 30% fewer animals were being brought in and as more people worked from home, they rushed to bring...

OAKLAND, CA ・ 4 DAYS AGO