So I had ordered a 256GB s22 ultra, I loved the look of the phone, the camera was good, the feel of it. The Spen was great but I couldn’t stick with it. I ended up returning it and sticking with my iPhone 13 pro max. Everyone I talk to has an iPhone and the screen on the S22U looked blue at times. But even though I’m back on apple I miss the s22u. Has anyone switched and made it work? Like how do you send high res pictures and videos? How’s group chats? Help me lol.

CELL PHONES ・ 2 DAYS AGO