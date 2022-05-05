ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Worker Output Fell 7.5% in the First Quarter, the Biggest Decline Since 1947

By Jeff Cox, CNBC
NBC Philadelphia
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWorker productivity fell 7.5% in the first quarter, the fastest decline since 1947. At the same time, labor costs as measured against productivity soared 11.6%, bringing the increase over the past four quarters to 7.2%, the fastest rise in about 40 years. Weekly jobless claims increased to 200,000, well...

NBC Philadelphia

Nasdaq Records First Five-Week Losing Streak Since 2012

The Nasdaq Composite fell for a fifth straight week on Friday. During the past week, the Fed raised interest rates by 0.5%, and warned again of "much too high" inflation, which rattled markets. The Nasdaq Composite fell for a fifth straight week, dropping about 1.40% to $12,144.66 over the past...
STOCKS
NBC Philadelphia

Black Unemployment Rate Falls to Pandemic-Era Low in April

The unemployment rate for Black Americans dipped to 5.9% in April, a pandemic-era low. The Black unemployment rate in April was still significantly higher than that of the U.S. overall. The unemployment rate for Black Americans dipped to a pandemic-era low in April, marking a new milestone in the labor...
PUBLIC HEALTH
NBC Philadelphia

Ron Insana Says the Fed Is Defying Logic by Trying to Create a Recession

With a consistent chorus of economists, ex-policymakers and businesspeople calling on Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell to crush inflation now, they are panicking as if today's inflation is the exact twin of what plagued the U.S. economy some 40-plus years ago. The comparison is, in the words of a well-known...
BUSINESS
GOBankingRates

SNAP Schedule 2022: May Payments

May is almost here, and millions of households are looking forward to their next SNAP payments. See: Surprising Things You Can Buy With Food StampsFind: SNAP 2022 -- Is My State Giving Out Extra Money...
AGRICULTURE
Economy
NBC Philadelphia

China to Ban Minors From Tipping Livestreamers, Watching After 10 P.M.

China's broadcasting regulator on Saturday put forward new rules that bar minors from tipping livestreamers. The proposed rules also require online platforms to prevent such users from watching livestreaming services after 10 p.m. China's broadcasting regulator put forth new rules on Saturday that forbid minors under 16 years from watching...
INTERNET
NBC Philadelphia

Beijing Loyalist John Lee Will Be Hong Kong's Next Leader

Beijing loyalist John Lee won 1,416 votes in Sunday's chief executive election. Lee, who was formerly Hong Kong's chief secretary, will begin his five-year term on July 1, replacing outgoing Chief Executive Carrie Lam. At a press conference after his election, Lee was asked if his performance will be "challenged...
POLITICS
NBC Philadelphia

Cable Companies to Offer Effectively Free Internet to Low-Income Homes

The Biden administration said it secured commitments from 20 internet service providers to either reduce prices or increase speeds to serve low-income households. The news means that tens of millions of households could receive high-speed internet at no cost, according to the White House. The commitments ensure such providers offer...
ECONOMY
Reuters

No meetings last week between Chevron, union negotiators in refinery strike, official says

HOUSTON, May 9 (Reuters) - Negotiators for Chevron Corp (CVX.N) and the United Steelworkers union (USW) did not meet last week to discuss a possible end to a strike at the company’s Richmond, California, refinery, said B.K. White, first vice president of USW Local 12-5. The two sides have not met in three weeks. The strike began on March 21 after 500 workers represented by the Local 12-5 voted for a second time to reject Chevron’s contract offer.
RICHMOND, CA
The Independent

Bitcoin price news - live: Crypto collapse sees market enter ‘extreme fear’

Four straight days of tumbling prices has seen bitcoin fall to its lowest price since July 2021.The price crash has coincided with a downturn in the broader financial markets, which has rippled across to other leading cryptocurrencies like Ethereum (ETH) and Solana (SOL).The overall crypto market is now worth just over $1.5 trillion, down by roughly half its all-time high last November.Analysts appear divided over whether the latest collapse is part of a longer-term trend, or just a temporary dip in what has been an exceptionally bumpy year for bitcoin.Falling below $33,000 on Monday leaves bitcoin just 10 per cent away from the critical $30,000 support level, which experts say could prove a key testing ground for BTC and its future price trajectory.You can follow all the latest news, analysis and expert price predictions for bitcoin and the rest of the crypto market right here.
STOCKS

