Worker Output Fell 7.5% in the First Quarter, the Biggest Decline Since 1947

Four straight days of tumbling prices has seen bitcoin fall to its lowest price since July 2021.The price crash has coincided with a downturn in the broader financial markets, which has rippled across to other leading cryptocurrencies like Ethereum (ETH) and Solana (SOL).The overall crypto market is now worth just over $1.5 trillion, down by roughly half its all-time high last November.Analysts appear divided over whether the latest collapse is part of a longer-term trend, or just a temporary dip in what has been an exceptionally bumpy year for bitcoin.Falling below $33,000 on Monday leaves bitcoin just 10 per cent away from the critical $30,000 support level, which experts say could prove a key testing ground for BTC and its future price trajectory.You can follow all the latest news, analysis and expert price predictions for bitcoin and the rest of the crypto market right here.

STOCKS ・ 39 MINUTES AGO