Bakersfield, CA

KCSO identifies suspects in deadly East Bakersfield shooting

By Pete Menting, 23ABC
KERO 23 ABC News
KERO 23 ABC News
 4 days ago
UPDATE (9:25 AM): KCSO identified the suspects in Wednesday's East Bakersfield shooting as Joseph Barker, 20, and Erica Gonzalez, 25. They were arrested in the 1700 block of Oregon Street, said KCSO.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation should call KCSO at 661-861-3110 or the Secret Witness Line at 661-322-4040.

The Kern County Sheriff's Office said two people are in custody after one person died following a shooting Wednesday night in East Bakersfield.

Sheriff Deputies were notified of shots fired in the area of River Boulevard and Columbus Street at about 7:30 p.m. and found a woman suffering from a gunshot wound, said KCSO.

KCSO said she was taken to a nearby hospital where she was declared dead.

KCSO officials say two people are currently in custody and it is unclear what led to the shooting.

KERO 23 ABC News

KERO 23 ABC News

Read the latest Kern County, California news and weather from KERO 23 ABC News, updated throughout the day.

