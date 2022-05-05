ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Utah State

Preparations begin for Orrin Hatch's funeral

By Scott McKane
FOX 13 News
FOX 13 News
 4 days ago
Preparations have begun for Orrin Hatch's funeral service at the University of Utah campus after the late Senator is honored on Utah's Capitol Hill.

After more than 42 years in public service, Senator Hatch knew people from all ideologies and walks of life.

Senator Hatch replaced Democratic Utah Senator Frank Moss who held the seat for 18 years.

Starting Wednesday, Senator Hatch was lying in state at Utah's State Capitol Building .

Senator Hatch served under six presidents, sponsored and passed hundreds of bills into law, and played an active role in the confirmations of virtually every U.S. Supreme Court Justice currently serving.

"He continued to be a conservative," said Former Utah Governor Mike Leavitt. "But over time, he came to understand the difference in just politics and governance. And I saw him act as a peace-maker between factions that you ultimately would not think would come together."

Senator Hatch's funeral service is happening at the institute of the religion of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints on the University of Utah campus Friday afternoon.

The service will be open to the public.

A procession will then escort his body to Newton Cemetery in Cache County where he will be laid to rest.

