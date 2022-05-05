ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Teyana Taylor: Announces Her Farewell Tour

By Don Juan Fasho
 4 days ago

Teyana Taylor announces tour dates for her final tour. It’s called The Last Rose Petal 2, The Farewll tour.

The 18-city trek will kick off on Aug. 3 at the Hollywood Palladium in Los Angeles, California. From there, Taylor will head to Las Vegas, Denver, Houston, Nashville, Atlanta, and a slew of other cities before concluding in Paris, France at the Bataclan on Sep. 8.

Taylor’s upcoming tour will be the second time the R&B singer has hit the road to bid her fans farewell. She wrapped up Part One of her Last Rose Petal Tour in November , which was meant to usher in her retirement. ( LoveBScott )

