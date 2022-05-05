ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arlington County, VA

Meet Gerber’s 2022 Spokesbaby

By Nexstar Media Wire, Christine Flores
 4 days ago

ARLINGTON, Va. ( WGN ) — Gerber has officially announced the winner of its 12 th Annual Photo Search.

The company’s 2022 Gerber Spokesbaby is Baby Isa of Oklahoma. She now fills the important and honorary role on Gerber’s Executive Committee as Chief Growing Officer (CGO).

Baby Isa, 2022 Gerber Spokesbaby (Credit: Gerber)

The company says Isa captivated the judges with her overwhelming happiness and bright, shining personality.

Now Isa will work with Gerber to help the next generation of babies grow and thrive. She will have the opportunity to serve as the official Chief Taste Tester to taste and review new baby food products and provide the Gerber executive team with “advice” about what babies need for the future, according to the company.

Baby Isa, 2022 Gerber Spokesbaby (Credit: Gerber)

“Isa is a strong, amazing little girl that loves to interact with the world around her and nothing will stop her. Her smile lights up the room and her laughter is irresistible,” said Meredith Slish, Isa’s mother. “Before she was born in September of 2021, we knew Isa was special, and she has shown us that every day since she came into our lives. We found out when I was 18 weeks pregnant that Isa would be born without a femur or a fibula in her right leg. We hope Isa’s story can bring more awareness for limb differences and create greater inclusion for children like her. Because, just like Isa, they too can be or do anything they want!”

In addition to the opportunity to be featured on Gerber’s social media channels and marketing campaigns throughout the year, Isa and her family were awarded a $25,000 cash prize, free Gerber products for up to a year, a CGO wardrobe valued at $1,000 provided by Gerber Childrenswear and $1,000 gift card from ezpz for all of Isa’s mealtime dishware and utensils.

Isa loves spending her days babbling to her 4-year-old sister, Temperance, and enjoying the breeze outside in the evening with her dad, John. Her favorite foods include Gerber Sweet Potato Puffs and Gerber 1 st Foods Butternut Squash.

Her family says Isa is a super happy baby and really enjoys playing with her hippo and listening to soundtracks form her favorite movies.

Gerber will also match Isa’s $25,000 with a donation to support March of Dimes’ maternal and infant health programs.

