Drug deal leads to police chase, crash on Marquette's campus

The Milwaukee Police Department (MPD) said it is investigating after a drug deal led to a police chase on Marquette's campus early Thursday morning.

The incident began around 1:25 a.m. when officers witnessed a vehicle drug deal. Officers attempted to conduct a traffic stop but the driver drove off and led police on a chase, according to police.

According to Milwaukee Police, vehicle pursuits are justified if the occupants are engaged in a drug dealing at the time of the pursuit. Police say in this case, it was a mobile drug deal.

That chase came to an end near 17th and Wells, on Marquette's campus, when the suspect crashed into another vehicle. MPD said the suspect then ran off on foot before being arrested.

Edward Duray is a recent Marquette graduate and the owner of the vehicle that was crashed into. He works at Sobelmans near Marquette and parked his car near the restaurant overnight. He said he was about to walk back to his car when his phone went off.

"I get a text on my phone that my car has been absolutely destroyed," Duray said.

He said his car is a total loss. While he's upset he doesn't have a car, he's not shocked.

"There's reckless driving everywhere in this city it feels like, especially on 16th Street," Duray said. "I see it everyday."

“It gets really hard to feel like this isn't a dangerous place,” said Marquette Law student Ricardo Fernandez.

Officials said they recovered drugs and a firearm on the scene.

For Marquette students like Fernandez, the city’s growing problem with speeding and reckless driving is something that weighs on him every time he gets behind the wheel.

“Things like this happen and then you think is it even safe driving? Should I just, like never?” said Fernandez. “Sometimes I have to park my car there for a shift and most of the time, I'm just looking, making sure that nothing happens to my car.”

Luckily, no one was hurt in this instance, but the impact of crashes like these affects more than just those involved.

“I have friends that I care about who like to walk around and not everyone can afford a car or afford to get into a crash right now. So, change needs to happen,” said Fernandez.

