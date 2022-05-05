ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vermont State

Ways of Seeing: Could somebody help me please?

By Megan James
Addison Independent
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHave you ever expressed that worry, lying alone in your hospital bed and wondering if a nurse will come?. Have you tried to find care for your six-month-old baby so that you can go back to work, and every place you call puts you on a waiting list?. Are...

www.addisonindependent.com

Comments / 0

Related
GOBankingRates

SNAP Schedule 2022: May Payments

May is almost here, and millions of households are looking forward to their next SNAP payments. See: Surprising Things You Can Buy With Food StampsFind: SNAP 2022 -- Is My State Giving Out Extra Money...
AGRICULTURE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Addison County, VT
State
Vermont State
Local
Vermont Health
WSBS

New England Residents Should Steer Clear of Eating These Chocolates

Admit it. You have some chocolates hanging around your house. Who doesn't? I can't blame you if you do especially when you consider the fine chocolate shops we have throughout Berkshire County including locations in Pittsfield, Lenox, Great Barrington, Stockbridge, Lee, and Sheffield just to name a few. Yes, Berkshire County residents love chocolate.
BERKSHIRE COUNTY, MA
One Green Planet

North Carolina State University Exposed For Cruel ‘Ventilation Shutdown’ Method Used For Mass Animal Killing

Animal Outlook obtained shocking and horrific video footage filmed at a University showing experiments for cruel mass animal killing methods. Animal Outlook recently received public records, including research protocols, photographs, and approximately 10 hours of video footage that show the cruel experiments conducted by the North Carolina State University (NCSU) researchers in 2016. The research, of course, received funding from the U.S. Poultry and Egg Association to study the effects of ventilation shutdown or VSD on chickens.
ANIMALS
WETM 18 News

Human smugglers caught in Northern New York

AKWESASNE (WWTI) — Seven have been arrested in connection to a failed human smuggling attempt last week. According to the Akwesasne Mohawk Police Service, suspicious activity was reported to the agency on April 29 regarding a boat containing multiple subjects traveling from Canada near Cornwall, Ontario into the United States. The Saint Regis Mohawk Tribe […]
AKWESASNE, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Economy#Deportation#Mexico#Women And Men#Somebody Help Me#Covid
WCAX

Vermont sees new wave of COVID infections, hospitalizations

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - COVID is on the comeback in Vermont. Since March, the state has been riding another wave of COVID infections and hospitalizations as the BA.2 variant blankets our region. Vermont hit its highest rate of COVID cases, hospitalizations and deaths this past winter. Following the January peak,...
VERMONT STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Mental Health
NewsBreak
Health
VTDigger

Phil Scott vetoes clean heat standard

The governor cited concerns about the standard’s potential financial impacts on Vermonters. The measure, which would incentivize a shift away from fossil fuel heat, is widely recognized as the largest climate bill of the session. Read the story on VTDigger here: Phil Scott vetoes clean heat standard.
VERMONT STATE
WMUR.com

New Hampshire’s first ‘cat cafe’ under construction

NEWMARKET, N.H. — New Hampshire's first cat cafe will soon be opening in Newmarket. The Tipsy Tabby, located on Main Street, is still under construction. When construction is complete, the building will feature two separate areas: A lounge space and a cafe. Kitties from the Seabrook nonprofit organization Cat...
NEWMARKET, NH
CBS Denver

Denver Launches New Program To Help Build ‘Generational Wealth’ Through Homeownership

DENVER (CBS4)– Denver is leveling the playing field when it comes to building generational wealth through homeownership. Twenty days ago, the city launched a new program to give descendants of people who lived in redlined neighborhoods, help with mortgage down payments. (credit: CBS) The city has received 28 applications and approved 17 of them. That includes Dontral Starks, a father of five whose family is currently living in a three-bedroom house. The director of the program said it’s about righting wrongs. (credit: CBS) “I am proud of the Metro DPA (Down Payment Assistance) program because it’s going to give me the opportunity to get the...
DENVER, CO
WCAX

Vermonters clean the Green Mountain State

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Did you notice lots of volunteers with green bags pickup up trash today? Things looked a lot tidier today because its Vermont’s Green Up Day. Channel 3′s Melissa Cooney takes us to different Green Up Day celebrations. Green Up Day organizers say they had...
BURLINGTON, VT

Comments / 0

Community Policy