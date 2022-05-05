Ways of Seeing: Could somebody help me please?

Have you ever expressed that worry, lying alone in your hospital bed and wondering if a nurse will come?. Have you tried to find care for your six-month-old baby so that you can go back to work, and every place you call puts you on a waiting list?. Are...
ANOTHER batch of stimulus checks worth up to $1,200 is set to go out to thousands of Americans this month. Under California’s Golden State I (GSS 1) and Golden State Stimulus II (GSS II) programs launched in 2021, eligible residents are getting up to $1,100 and $1,200 respectively. In...
May is almost here, and millions of households are looking forward to their next SNAP payments. See: Surprising Things You Can Buy With Food StampsFind: SNAP 2022 -- Is My State Giving Out Extra Money...
Admit it. You have some chocolates hanging around your house. Who doesn't? I can't blame you if you do especially when you consider the fine chocolate shops we have throughout Berkshire County including locations in Pittsfield, Lenox, Great Barrington, Stockbridge, Lee, and Sheffield just to name a few. Yes, Berkshire County residents love chocolate.
Animal Outlook obtained shocking and horrific video footage filmed at a University showing experiments for cruel mass animal killing methods. Animal Outlook recently received public records, including research protocols, photographs, and approximately 10 hours of video footage that show the cruel experiments conducted by the North Carolina State University (NCSU) researchers in 2016. The research, of course, received funding from the U.S. Poultry and Egg Association to study the effects of ventilation shutdown or VSD on chickens.
Oh we do love our lush, green, weed-free lawns. They're absolutely gorgeous to look at driving up and down the Seacoast or during road trips around New England. Whether you have your own yard to take care of, have a gardener, or just enjoy seeing other lawns, this love affair with beautiful landscaping is center stage for half the year,
AKWESASNE (WWTI) — Seven have been arrested in connection to a failed human smuggling attempt last week. According to the Akwesasne Mohawk Police Service, suspicious activity was reported to the agency on April 29 regarding a boat containing multiple subjects traveling from Canada near Cornwall, Ontario into the United States. The Saint Regis Mohawk Tribe […]
In Vermont, there is a proposed amendment to their state's constitution. It would guarantee everyone's right to decide when to use birth control, start a family, or see a provider for an abortion. Melinda Moulton, who lives in Vermont, often wonders how much more time she would have had with...
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - COVID is on the comeback in Vermont. Since March, the state has been riding another wave of COVID infections and hospitalizations as the BA.2 variant blankets our region. Vermont hit its highest rate of COVID cases, hospitalizations and deaths this past winter. Following the January peak,...
An injured Massachusetts hiker was airlifted from a mountain in New Hampshire and brought to safety Thursday. New Hampshire Fish and Game reported that Mark Gerath, 62, of Groton, was hiking down the Lambert Ridge Trail on Smarts Mountain in Lyme, New Hampshire when he fell and sustained serious injury.
BOSTON — There are new concerns about the spread of COVID-19 in Massachusetts and new urgings to mask up inside public spaces. The Centers for Disease Control says that as of Friday, seven counties in Massachusetts have “high” levels of community spread. The counties are Suffolk, Norfolk,...
Safety is something we all take seriously, especially when it comes to personal safety and where we live. Did you ever wonder how your town rates when it comes to the safest places in your state?. New Hampshire. Looking at Safewise.com, crime rates continue to decline in New Hampshire, and...
The governor cited concerns about the standard’s potential financial impacts on Vermonters. The measure, which would incentivize a shift away from fossil fuel heat, is widely recognized as the largest climate bill of the session.
Read the story on VTDigger here: Phil Scott vetoes clean heat standard.
The student, an anonymous 20-year-old man from Massachusetts, was barred from participating in Vermont National Guard and other military activities at Norwich after he tested positive for HIV.
Read the story on VTDigger here: Unable to join Vermont National Guard due to HIV, Norwich University student sues to change military policy.
NEWMARKET, N.H. — New Hampshire's first cat cafe will soon be opening in Newmarket. The Tipsy Tabby, located on Main Street, is still under construction. When construction is complete, the building will feature two separate areas: A lounge space and a cafe. Kitties from the Seabrook nonprofit organization Cat...
A GOP-led N.H. Senate voted 19-5 to scuttle a proposal prioritized by top House Republicans to require any employer or college receiving any public funding to allow workers or students to reject vaccine requirements as a matter of conscience. Gov. Chris Sununu opposed the vaccine requirement bill which ran counter...
DENVER (CBS4)– Denver is leveling the playing field when it comes to building generational wealth through homeownership. Twenty days ago, the city launched a new program to give descendants of people who lived in redlined neighborhoods, help with mortgage down payments.
(credit: CBS)
The city has received 28 applications and approved 17 of them. That includes Dontral Starks, a father of five whose family is currently living in a three-bedroom house.
The director of the program said it’s about righting wrongs.
(credit: CBS)
“I am proud of the Metro DPA (Down Payment Assistance) program because it’s going to give me the opportunity to get the...
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Did you notice lots of volunteers with green bags pickup up trash today? Things looked a lot tidier today because its Vermont’s Green Up Day. Channel 3′s Melissa Cooney takes us to different Green Up Day celebrations. Green Up Day organizers say they had...
Pieciak is the first to announce his candidacy for the post. Beth Pearce, who has served as treasurer since 2011, announced Wednesday that she would not run for re-election this year, and has endorsed Pieciak.
Read the story on VTDigger here: Mike Pieciak, former financial regulation commissioner, is running for Vermont state treasurer.
Comments / 0