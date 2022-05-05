ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Musk gets seven billion dollar backing for Twitter bid from tech heavyweights

By The Newsroom
newschain
newschain
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ZAa1C_0fTpUsxu00

Billionaire Elon Musk has strengthened the equity stake of his offer to buy Twitter with commitments of more than 7 billion US dollars (£5.65 billion) from a range of investors, including Silicon Valley heavy hitters like Oracle co-founder Larry Ellison.

Other investors include Sequoia Capital Fund, which pledged 800 million dollars (£646 million), and VyCapital, which pledged 700 million dollars (£565 million), according to a Thursday filing with the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

But Mr Ellison, who is also a Tesla board member, is making the biggest contribution, pegged at one billion dollars (£807.5 million).

Saudi Prince Alwaleed Bin Talal Bin Abdulaziz Alsaud has pledged 35 million dollars (£28 million) in Twitter shares in support of Musk, according to the filing.

Musk in earlier regulatory filings revealed that he has sold roughly 8.5 billion dollars (£6.9 billion) of shares in Tesla to help fund the purchase.

He later tweeted that he does not plan any further sales of the company’s shares, meaning he would need outside commitments to help fund the 44 billion dollar (£35.5 billion) deal.

Because of the new funding listed in the SEC filing on Thursday, Musk will half the 12.5 billion dollars (£10.1 billion) in margin loans he was leaning on to 6.25 billion dollars (£5.05 billion).

The transaction is now also being funded by 27.25 billion dollars (£22 billion) in cash and equities, up from 21 billion dollars (£16.7 billion).

The Thursday filing also said that Musk is in ongoing talks with other parties including former Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey, who is the second largest individual stakeholder in the company after Musk.

“This was a smart financial and strategic move by Musk that will be well received across the board and also shows the Twitter deal is now on a glide path to get done by the end of this year,” wrote analyst Dan Ives who follows Twitter for Wedbush.

Shares of Twitter have remained below the per-share offering bid by Musk of 54.20 dollars (£43.77) because there are still doubts on Wall Street about whether the deal will go through.

Shares of the San Francisco social media platform rose 2% before the opening bell, to 50.10 dollars (£40.46).

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

Ukraine braces for escalated attacks ahead of Russia’s V-Day

Ukrainian troops have solidified their positions around the nation’s second-largest city of Kharkiv as Russian forces delivered more punishing attacks on an embattled steelworks in a bid to conquer the southern port of Mariupol in time for Victory Day celebrations. As Monday’s Russian national holiday commemorating the former Soviet...
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jack Dorsey
Person
Elon Musk
Person
Larry Ellison
inputmag.com

Elon Musk buys Twitter, opens Seventh Seal of the Apocalypse

Elon Musk, the world’s wealthiest man, who thinks tunnels are immune to natural disasters, is purchasing Twitter. The company confirmed on Monday afternoon that it had accepted the billionaire’s offer. “Twitter, Inc. today announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement to be acquired by an entity wholly owned by Elon Musk, for $54.20 per share in cash in a transaction valued at approximately $44 billion,” reads the official press release. “Upon completion of the transaction, Twitter will become a privately held company.”
BUSINESS
Inc.com

Jeff Bezos Just Took a Shot at Elon Musk on Twitter. It Did Not Go Well

Jeff Bezos, the founder and former CEO of Amazon, and Elon Musk, the CEO of Tesla and soon-to-be owner of Twitter, don't strike me as best buds. The two men have competed over the past few years for the title of the world's richest man, a title Musk holds. They also sort of compete in space, with Bezos' Blue Origin competing against Musk's SpaceX.
BUSINESS
dailyhodl.com

$3,000,000,000 Worth of Bitcoin (BTC) Forfeited to US Government By Former Silk Road Founder

Silk Road founder Ross Ulbricht is forfeiting billions of dollars worth of Bitcoin (BTC) and other crypto assets to the US government. According to a new court filing, Ulbricht will relinquish any claim to over 69,000 BTC and undisclosed amounts of Bitcoin Gold (BTG), Bitcoin SV (BSV) and Bitcoin Cash (BCH) worth a combined $3 billion as part of a settlement.
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Dollar#Tech#Sequoia Capital Fund#Vycapital#Sec#Saudi
Indy100

Tucker Carlson appears to mislead Fox News viewers after claiming Elon Musk restored his Twitter account

Fox News host Tucker Carlson has insinuated that Elon Musk has restored his Twitter account after being suspended from the social media platform.On Monday, it was confirmed that controversial billionaire Musk has reached a deal to purchase Twitter for $44 billion – news that has delighted many right-wing figures.Following the back and forth negotiations, the deal is expected to go through later this year, when Musk will officially take control.Conservative figures have welcomed the deal because of Musk’s advocacy of free speech, with many seeing it as a turning point away from liberalism in media.On 23 March, Carlson was suspended...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Tesla
newschain

Lawyer: Alleged Mali extremist was only following orders

A lawyer for an alleged extremist accused of involvement in crimes including rape and torture in the northern Malian city of Timbuktu a decade ago said he was just a police officer carrying out court orders who could have been killed for disobeying. Prosecutors at the International Criminal Court (ICC)...
PUBLIC SAFETY
newschain

The Queen’s Speech to Parliament – what to expect

The Government will set out its plans for new laws in a speech delivered by the Queen to MPs and peers this week. On Tuesday, the Queen will read the agenda-setting speech as part of the formal state opening of Parliament. Here is everything you need to know about the...
POLITICS
newschain

Most teachers suffering from depression – survey

Most teachers show signs of clinical depression, according to a new survey at the start of Mental Health Awareness Week. In a poll of nearly 12,000 teachers and headteachers as part of the NASUWT teaching union’s wellbeing survey, teachers scored 38.7 on average, where a score below 41 indicates the risk of probable clinical depression.
MENTAL HEALTH
newschain

Racing Welfare launches Mental Health Awareness Week campaign

Racing Welfare’s Mental Health Awareness Week campaign got under way on Monday with the aim of supporting those working in the sport who are experiencing loneliness. The charity is encouraging workplaces to set aside time for conversations with colleagues concerning their mental health. The Check-In and Chat service, which...
MENTAL HEALTH
newschain

newschain

48K+
Followers
133K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy