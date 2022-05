Good Monday morning in New York City, where it's Art Week. Here's what else is happening:. The New York Post obtained records showing that NYPD First Deputy Commissioner Edward Caban, the second-highest-ranking member of the police department, was involved in a cheating scandal on his sergeant's exam, along with other past misconduct issues, including frequent use of a department vehicle for personal exploits.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 4 HOURS AGO