New York Giants general manager Joe Schoen admitted last week he likely was going to release starting cornerback James Bradberry as a salary-cap casualty because the one-time Pro Bowl selection carried a $21.9 million cap hit for the 2022 season. Schoen said at that time he "thought there would be more interest" among teams regarding Bradberry's services, and the Giants officially parted ways with the 28-year-old on Monday.

EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ ・ 19 MINUTES AGO