West Hollywood, CA

Best Hotels In West Hollywood

By Allie Lebos
House Digest
House Digest
 4 days ago
Known for its vibrant nightlife and swanky restaurant scene, West Hollywood is a buzzy part of Los Angeles. Here are the best hotels in West...

InsideHook

The 5 Best Restaurants That Opened in LA in April

Between a resurrected Spanish tapas bar and a whole lot of smoked meat moving into the Arts District, April couldn’t have been more stacked with reasons to get out and eat something new. If you missed these restaurant openings then, you better get them on the schedule for May, as there’s also a stunning new designer restaurant from Tao Group on the Sunset Strip, and a concert hall-adjacent concept from a local veteran.
LOS ANGELES, CA
SheKnows

The Property Brothers Reveal They Are 'Directly Responsible' For Renée Zellweger & Ant Anstead Meeting

Click here to read the full article. It seems like everyone was rooting for Renée Zellweger and Ant Anstead to get together, including an unexpected duo: the Property Brothers. Drew and Jonathan Scott recently revealed that they were the ones that ended up getting Zellweger and Anstead to meet, and subsequently fall in love. And their hard work ended up paying off! Back on April 14, 2022, the Scott brothers sat down with ExtraTV to talk about everything from Drew’s upcoming fatherhood to Jonathan loving GF Zooey Deschanel’s Vanity Fair gown. While we loved the entire interview, we’re losing it over...
CELEBRITIES
CNBC

Kevin O'Leary reacts to a 27-year-old making $650,000 in Los Angeles

Kevin O'Leary, judge on CNBC's "Money Court," reacts to an episode of Millennial Money featuring Lauren Simmons, 27, who lives in Los Angeles, California, and earned $650,000 last year. Simmons started her career as the youngest female trader at the New York Stock Exchange, earning just $12,000 a year. She's since left Wall Street to build her own personal brand, and works as an author, producer, podcast and TV host, angel investor and board member of several financial companies.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Outsider.com

‘NCIS: Los Angeles’ Star Daniela Ruah Has Fans Freaking Out Over Her ‘Absolutely Stunning’ Awards Show Look

“NCIS: Los Angeles” star Daniela Ruah absolutely killed it on the red carpet and stage last night at the International Portuguese Music Awards. While everyone at home was preparing for tonight’s “NCIS: Los Angeles” episode, Daniela Ruah was getting all dressed up to host the IMPA Awards. The ceremony took place at the Providence Performing Arts Center in Providence, Rhode Island, on Saturday, April 23.
LOS ANGELES, CA
WEHOville.com

Couple arguing in parked car robbed of Rolex

A man and woman were each robbed of their expensive watches around 1 a.m. Saturday night in West Hollywood, according to the L.A. County Sheriff’s Department. The pair were arguing in their car in a parking lot near 8800 Sunset Blvd. when a Rolls Royce approached them. Four to six black men allegedly got out of the vehicle and physically assaulted the pair before fleeing with their watches, a Michael Kors worth $1,000 and a Rolex worth $18,000.
WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA
LATACO

Making Mom and Dad Proud: Two Brothers From Chihuahua Open a Coffee Bar Steps Away From ‘Los Callejones’ In DTLA

Recently, brothers Alex and Alan Morales opened their second Civil Coffee in downtown Los Angeles. Their new cafe at 8th and Los Angeles Streets serves nice coffee drinks to the local residents and fashion and flower district businesses with warm hospitality. Expanding their company to DTLA brings these brothers, who moved to L.A. from Chihuahua, Mexico when they were very young, back to a neighborhood they shopped at with their family when they were little kids. Only now they are there as business owners.
LOS ANGELES, CA
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
Maryland Daily Record

Zhavia Ward Net Worth 2022, Age, Height, Weight, Biography, Wiki and Career Details

Birth Place: Los Angeles, California, U.S. Siblings: CPoiema Victoria, Tabitha Elle, and Pierce. Zhavia Ward is a popular American singer. She is most well-known for her performances on “The Four: Battle for Stardom” which even led her to a Teen Choice Award. She has teamed up with Lil Pump for the single “Welcome to the Party” (2018) and with Zayn Malik for the single, “A Whole New World”(2019). As a solo artist, she has worked on the album, “17” (2019).
LOS ANGELES, CA
House Digest

House Digest

New York, NY
At House Digest, we work hard to make sure you can live well. We cover home renovation trends, home design trends, and more. Our team of writers and editors have years of experience working in the home and garden media space. Do you need to know the best color to paint your walls, how to find the right plants for you, or need some serious celeb home inspo? House Digest gives you everything you need to make your house into a home.

 https://www.housedigest.com/

