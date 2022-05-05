ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.S. productivity posts biggest decline since 1947 in first quarter

By Reuters Staff
 4 days ago
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. worker productivity fell at its steepest pace since 1947 in the first quarter, while growth in unit labor costs accelerated, indicating that rising wage pressures will continue contributing to keeping inflation elevated for a while.

Nonfarm productivity, which measures hourly output per worker, plunged at a 7.5% annualized rate last quarter, the deepest since the third quarter of 1947, the Labor Department said on Thursday. Data for the fourth quarter was revised slightly lower to show productivity growing at a 6.3% rate instead of the previously reported 6.6% pace.

Economists polled by Reuters had expected productivity would drop at a 5.4% pace. The decline was flagged in last week’s first-quarter gross domestic product report, which showed the economy contracting at a 1.4% rate in the January-March period.

Productivity fell at a 0.6% pace from a year ago. It has been volatile since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic more than two years ago.

Hours worked increased at a 5.5% rate in the first quarter after rising at a 2.5% pace in the fourth quarter.

Unit labor costs - the price of labor per single unit of output - shot up at an 11.6% rate. That followed a 1.0% growth pace in the October-December quarter. Last quarter’s jump likely exaggerates the pace of growth in labor costs.

Unit labor costs increased at a 7.2% rate from a year ago. The surge in costs followed on the heels of a government report last week showing that compensation for American workers notched its largest increase in more than three decades in the first quarter amid a persistent labor shortage.

There were a record 11.5 million job openings at the end of March. The Federal Reserve on Wednesday raised its policy interest rate by half a percentage point, the biggest hike in 22 years, and said the U.S. central bank would begin trimming its bond holdings next month as it battles sky-high inflation. Fed Chair Jerome Powell told reporters that “the labor market is extremely tight, and inflation is much too high.”

Hourly compensation rose at a 3.2% rate in the first quarter after growing at a 7.4% pace in the fourth quarter. Compensation increased at a 6.5% rate compared to the first quarter of 2021.

Comments / 12

ted
3d ago

Well, we have a fake president who’s mission is to weaken the United States. Why isn’t this criminal GONE!!!!

Glen Heywood
4d ago

things will only get much worse under the anti American Biden administration bad policies

Related
FOXBusiness

What is a recession, and should Americans be worried?

A growing number of Wall Street banks are forecasting an economic recession in coming years as a result of the Russian war in Ukraine, red-hot inflation and an increasingly hawkish Federal Reserve. Goldman Sachs, Deutsche Bank and Bank of America are among the firms predicting an economic downturn within the...
BUSINESS
Footwear News

Why Stocks Plunged Nearly 1,000 Points Today & What to Know About the Dow’s Big Fall

Click here to read the full article. Stocks fell sharply Friday afternoon, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average down nearly 1,000 points, marking its worst day since October 2020. The Dow fell 981 points, or 2.8%, on Friday afternoon, placing it down 1.9% for the week, its fourth straight weekly decline and its ninth losing week of the last 11. According to a CNN Business report, all 30 stocks in the Dow ended the day lower, led by Verizon, which fell more than 5.5%, and Caterpillar, which plunged 6.5%. Goldman Sachs, Home Depot and Visa were also big downside contributors. Shares of Gap...
STOCKS
Daily Mail

China tears into 'condescending' U.S. and warns it is 'going down a dangerous path' after group of Republican and Democratic Senators made a surprise trip to Taiwan

China is fighting mad after a bipartisan group of U.S. senators made a surprise visit to Taiwan. Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian warned that the U.S. is 'going down the wrong and dangerous path' by not adhering to the One China principle. Zhao called the visit 'condescending' and 'irresponsible.'
FOREIGN POLICY
CNBC

Jim Cramer: Be ready to pounce with cash on hand when market uncertainty settles

CNBC's Jim Cramer on Tuesday told investors that they shouldn't rely on optimism as a market strategy, but should still be prepared to act when the market recovers. "I think you can do very well right now in a balanced portfolio that also has a lot of cash on the sidelines. You want to be ready for the moment when things actually get better," the "Mad Money" host said.
STOCKS
Fortune

What home prices will look like in 2023, according to Zillow’s revised downward forecast

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. There's no doubt about it: Soaring mortgage rates are an economic shock to the U.S. housing market. Over the past month alone, the average 30-year fixed mortgage rate has spiked from 3.11% to 5.11%. It's both pricing out some stretched homebuyers and causing some would-be borrowers to lose their mortgage eligibility.
REAL ESTATE
GOBankingRates

SNAP Schedule 2022: May Payments

May is almost here, and millions of households are looking forward to their next SNAP payments. See: Surprising Things You Can Buy With Food StampsFind: SNAP 2022 -- Is My State Giving Out Extra Money...
AGRICULTURE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
FingerLakes1.com

Is there going to be a fourth stimulus payment?

Americans could be getting a stimulus check to offset gas prices. Checks would be sent in months were the national average is above $4 per gallon. The Gas Rebate Act of 2022 would sent eligible Americans an energy rebate of $100 plus an additional $100 for each dependent. Read more about it here.
TRAFFIC
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

