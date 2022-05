Mary Kay Cabot with the latest on the Browns' expectations on how much time Deshaun Watson could miss. Why the selection of Cade York in round four is good for Cleveland. Is Landry and/or Clowney in or out? Should CLE/CAR revisit Baker trade?

Listen to The Ken Carman Show with Anthony Lima weekday mornings 6-10am on Sports Radio 92.3 The Fan and the Audacy App!