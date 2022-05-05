DC man gets 10 years in Maryland casino kidnapping

GREENBELT, Md. (AP) — A federal judge in Maryland has sentenced a Washington, D.C., man to more than 10 years in prison for kidnapping a person from a hotel and casino, a U.S. Attorney said.

Christopher Allen Young, 26, was sentenced on Wednesday to 126 months in federal prison followed by five years of supervised release for conspiracy to commit kidnapping, U.S. Attorney for Maryland Erek L. Barron said in a news release.

According to Young’s guilty plea, he and four others worked together in the February 2021 kidnapping. Two of the conspirators took the victim to southeast Washington, D.C. The victim’s wallet, cellphone, watch and other personal items were stolen.

Young and the co-conspirators then demanded the code to the safe in the victim’s hotel room, and when the victim refused to reveal it, he was struck in the head with a gun, authorities said. He then revealed the code and was forced out of the car.

The victim was later assaulted for the PIN number for his ATM card and for information about what was in his hotel room.

Law enforcement found the victim near an apartment building with multiple injuries, including apparent cuts on his mouth and eye and a broken nose, prosecutors said.