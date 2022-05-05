ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
DC man gets 10 years in Maryland casino kidnapping

The Associated Press
 4 days ago

GREENBELT, Md. (AP) — A federal judge in Maryland has sentenced a Washington, D.C., man to more than 10 years in prison for kidnapping a person from a hotel and casino, a U.S. Attorney said.

Christopher Allen Young, 26, was sentenced on Wednesday to 126 months in federal prison followed by five years of supervised release for conspiracy to commit kidnapping, U.S. Attorney for Maryland Erek L. Barron said in a news release.

According to Young’s guilty plea, he and four others worked together in the February 2021 kidnapping. Two of the conspirators took the victim to southeast Washington, D.C. The victim’s wallet, cellphone, watch and other personal items were stolen.

Young and the co-conspirators then demanded the code to the safe in the victim’s hotel room, and when the victim refused to reveal it, he was struck in the head with a gun, authorities said. He then revealed the code and was forced out of the car.

The victim was later assaulted for the PIN number for his ATM card and for information about what was in his hotel room.

Law enforcement found the victim near an apartment building with multiple injuries, including apparent cuts on his mouth and eye and a broken nose, prosecutors said.

NBC Washington

Gang Members Found Guilty of Murder, Drug Charges in Northern Virginia

Members of a violent, drug-running gang in Northern Virginia were convicted Friday on numerous charges related to murder, kidnapping and drug trafficking. Joseph Lamborn, 28, of California; 24-year-old Peter Le, of Dunn Loring; 28-year-old Tony Le, of California; and 26-year-old Young Yoo, of Centreville, were members of the gang Reccless Tigers, which distributed thousands of pounds of marijuana as well as other THC products, cocaine, ecstasy and prescription drugs, the U.S. Attorney's Office said.
CENTREVILLE, VA
CBS New York

14-year-old accused of raping L.I. mom in front of daughter

MASTIC BEACH, N.Y. -- Investigators say they have made a shocking arrest after a Mastic Beach mother was sexually assaulted in a home invasion.As CBS2's Jennifer McLogan reports, the alleged rapist is a 14-year-old boy, now held without bail.The 23-year-old mother, who has been released from the hospital, has moved from the Mastic Beach home where she was strangled, stabbed, robbed and brutally raped on April 19."This is a case that is both shocking and extremely disturbing," Suffolk District Attorney Raymond Tierney said.Police say the video they distributed of the perpetrators led to tips and eventually a DNA profile that...
Daily Voice

Teens Charged In Murder Of Maryland's Taon Cline: Police

Two teenagers will be tried as adults for their alleged roles in connection with the murder of Taon Lamont Cline, 20, last month, authorities announced. Malik Hney, 15, of Kensington, and Justin Acosta, 14, of Germantown were both charged with first-degree murder in Cline's death April 22, Montgomery County police said.
GERMANTOWN, MD
Fox News

Florida sheriff arrests own daughter for meth trafficking

A sheriff in Florida arrested his own daughter on drug charges as his department continues its war on addictive substances. Franklin County Sheriff A.J. Smith gave a statement on April 19 confirming that his daughter, Kristen Kent, had been arrested under suspicion of meth trafficking two days prior. "Methamphetamine does...
FLORIDA STATE
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

