Laurens County, SC

Dog found locked in crate, abandoned on side of SC road

By Janie Bohlmann
Fox 46 Charlotte
 4 days ago

LAURENS COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The Laurens County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a person they said abandoned a dog on the side of a road Tuesday.

Sergeant Geoff Brown, who runs the animal control division, said the dog was found locked in a crate, with temperatures in the upper 80s.

“To abandon it in that manner, there’s no excuse,” said Brown. “Absolutely no excuse.”

The dog, which animal shelter staff have named ‘Hope’, also had no food or water.

“She was very scared and underweight,” said Brown.

Brown said a 911 caller reported the animal in a crate along Downs Street near West Main Street around 2:30 in the afternoon.

I did respond out there and I did find a dog, a Pitbull female in a small black crate with no plastic bottom. She had a leash and a collar on,” said Brown.

Brown said Hope didn’t have an ID tag and she wasn’t microchipped. Now, they’re asking the community to help find Hope’s owner.

“We want the public’s help. We would like to know if anyone’s seen this dog with those descriptions on it, and they know who it may belong to, we need to talk to that owner,” said Brown.

A man who lives in the neighborhood said it’s surprising to know this happened so close to home.

“I have never seen nothing like that over on this street,” said Johnny Blackwell.

He’s hopeful the animal will recover.

“It’s sad to see people leave dogs like that, but there’s so much going on now, it’s hard for people to take care of dogs too,” said Blackwell.

Sgt. Brown said there are better ways to re-home and help pets. He said the Laurens County Sheriff’s Animal Shelter has a pet food bank where anyone can pick up free food. He said the food bank is supported by community donations.

“There’s no reason not to feed your dog, you can come here and get food from us,” said Brown.

He said if they find the person who did this, they will likely face multiple charges.

“We see it all the time, and it’s just not fair for that animal. If you’re going to take the responsibility of having a pet, you need to take responsibility if you’re not going to be able to take care of it anymore in finding it a good home,” said Brown.

Brown said Hope will eventually be put up for adoption when she reaches a healthy weight. He also said the Animal Shelter is at full capacity and said many dogs are looking for loving homes.

Brown asked people who recognize the dog or know the owner to call Laurens County Dispatch at 864-984-2523.

