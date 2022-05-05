DigitalBridge: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

BOCA RATON, Fla. (AP) _ DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (DBRG) on Thursday reported a key measure of profitability in its first quarter, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

The Boca Raton, Florida-based real estate investment trust said it had funds from operations of $1.6 million, or less than 1 cent on a per-share basis, in the period.

The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for funds from operations of 2 cents per share.

Funds from operations is a closely watched measure in the REIT industry. It takes net income and adds back items such as depreciation and amortization.

The company said it had a loss of $262.3 million, or 46 cents per share.

The provider of asset management services to NorthStar Realty Finance Corp. posted revenue of $257.5 million in the period.

