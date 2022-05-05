Lazy Days Holdings: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) _ Lazy Days Holdings, Inc. (LAZY) on Thursday reported first-quarter profit of $28.3 million.

On a per-share basis, the Tampa, Florida-based company said it had net income of $1.17.

The company posted revenue of $376.2 million in the period.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on LAZY at https://www.zacks.com/ap/LAZY