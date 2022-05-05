GeForce Now RTX 3080 Plan Adds 4K, More 120Hz Android Phones

While the iPhone 13 might be Apple's latest and greatest, its predecessor, the iPhone 12, still makes a compelling case as a worthwhile buy in 2022. Even at its full price of $700, it was named our best value iPhone on the market for this year. And if you're on the hunt for a serious bargain, you can save hundreds by opting for a refurbished model. Today only, Woot has a selection of both the iPhone 12 and the 12 Mini on sale starting as low as $370. This sale officially runs until 12:59 a.m. ET tonight, but there are limited quantities of these refurbished models, so there's a chance that some models will sell out before then.
