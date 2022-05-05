The Bourbon County Sheriff’s Office Daily Reports May 5

A multi-unit search for the suspect of a double homicide has come to a close Monday morning, the Oakland County Sheriff's Office announced. The body of Ruby Taverner, 22, was found in the woods near the Independence Township apartments where officials say she fatally shot her boyfriend and brother early Sunday, the sheriff's office said. A handgun was discovered near her body and officials determined that she died from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.

22 MINUTES AGO