The Bourbon County Sheriff’s Office Daily Reports May 5

JOPLIN, Mo. (KY3) - A Joplin man is behind bars on a murder charge after officials recovered the body of a missing man Wednesday from a well in Newton County. Prosecutors have charged Damyon D. Fisher, 40, with second-degree murder and armed criminal action in the investigation.
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - An Ozawkie woman has been accused of possession of meth and trafficking contraband after an early morning traffic stop on Thursday. The Shawnee Co. Sheriff’s Office says Sonya R. Tavis, 42, of Ozawkie, is in custody after deputies allegedly found methamphetamine in her possession during a traffic stop early Thursday morning, April 28, near NW Tyler and NW St. John St.
OSAGE CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A woman from Wichita and a man from Great Bend are behind bars in Osage Co. after deputies found meth in their vehicle. The Osage Co. Sheriff’s Office says just before 10:30 a.m. on Monday, May 2, a deputy stopped a vehicle on I-35 near mile marker 162 for a traffic violation.
The teen driver killed in a crash Wednesday night on Highway 42 in Miller County was Baily Luttrell, a student and athlete at the School of the Osage, the district superintendent said Friday morning.
NEVADA, Mo. — In the early morning hours of Friday, April 22, Nevada Police were alerted to a residence in the 1100 block of N. Clay Street for a reported assault that had just occurred. Investigation revealed a male subject, later identified as Jason Omar Clark, 45, had unlawfully entered a home and attacked a 14-year-old female. According to a...
MILLER COUNTY, MO – A single-vehicle crash in Miller County was fatal for a Brumley teen Wednesday afternoon. According to the Missouri Highway Patrol, the eastbound vehicle on Highway 42, skidded off the roadway just over a half mile East of Miller Creek Road. The car struck a tree and a fence.
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Springfield police are looking for a fugitive they say is known to be violent. 32-year-old Matthew Lee Larue is wanted in Greene County on a charge of drug trafficking, and violating probation for DWI. He has “Larue” tattooed on the left side of his neck and a zombie with a gas mask, tattooed on his left arm.
A multi-unit search for the suspect of a double homicide has come to a close Monday morning, the Oakland County Sheriff's Office announced. The body of Ruby Taverner, 22, was found in the woods near the Independence Township apartments where officials say she fatally shot her boyfriend and brother early Sunday, the sheriff's office said. A handgun was discovered near her body and officials determined that she died from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.
WEST PLAINS, Mo. — West Plains Police Department is searching for a driver who hit a bicyclist early Thursday morning. A bicyclist was struck by a car on U.S. Highway 63 near Elmore Drive in West Plains. Officers responded to the area at 5:43 a.m. Thursday and found a 19-year-old laying in the grass near […]
OSAGE CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A Garnett man was arrested in Osage Co. after deputies allegedly found meth in his possession during a traffic stop. The Osage Co. Sheriff’s Office says just before 11 p.m. on Friday, May 6, deputies stopped a vehicle on K-268 Highway at Pomona Dam Rd.
OSAGE CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A Quenemo man is behind bars after deputies allegedly found meth on him after he ran from an ATV traffic stop early Saturday morning. The Osage Co. Sheriff’s Office says just before 1:20 a.m. on Saturday, May 7, deputies attempted to stop an ATV in the 100 block of N. 5th St. in Quenemo.
LA HARPE, Kan. (WIBW) - A man has been arrested in connection to a La Harpe homicide. The Kansas Bureau of Investigation is assisting the Allen Co. Sheriff’s Office in investigating the death of 68-year-old Richard Diehl. Friday, the agency announced Diehl’s neighbor, 78-year-old Raymond Maloney, was arrested on suspicion of Diehl’s death.
