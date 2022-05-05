ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bourbon County, KS

The Bourbon County Sheriff’s Office Daily Reports May 5

By Submitted Story
fortscott.biz
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYour email address will not be published....

fortscott.biz

Comments / 0

Related
WIBW

Woman accused of possession of meth, trafficking contraband after early morning traffic stop

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - An Ozawkie woman has been accused of possession of meth and trafficking contraband after an early morning traffic stop on Thursday. The Shawnee Co. Sheriff’s Office says Sonya R. Tavis, 42, of Ozawkie, is in custody after deputies allegedly found methamphetamine in her possession during a traffic stop early Thursday morning, April 28, near NW Tyler and NW St. John St.
OZAWKIE, KS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Bourbon County, KS
Local
Kansas Crime & Safety
Bourbon County, KS
Crime & Safety
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

Nevada Mo. Police arrest man, “running through yards yelling that he was going to abduct children”

NEVADA, Mo. — In the early morning hours of Friday, April 22, Nevada Police were alerted to a residence in the 1100 block of N. Clay Street for a reported assault that had just occurred. Investigation revealed a male subject, later identified as Jason Omar Clark, 45, had unlawfully entered a home and attacked a 14-year-old female. According to a...
NEVADA, MO
KMZU

Teen dies in fatal vehicle accident

MILLER COUNTY, MO – A single-vehicle crash in Miller County was fatal for a Brumley teen Wednesday afternoon. According to the Missouri Highway Patrol, the eastbound vehicle on Highway 42, skidded off the roadway just over a half mile East of Miller Creek Road. The car struck a tree and a fence.
MILLER COUNTY, MO
KYTV

CRIME STOPPERS: Have you seen this accused Greene County drug trafficker?

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Springfield police are looking for a fugitive they say is known to be violent. 32-year-old Matthew Lee Larue is wanted in Greene County on a charge of drug trafficking, and violating probation for DWI. He has “Larue” tattooed on the left side of his neck and a zombie with a gas mask, tattooed on his left arm.
GREENE COUNTY, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Email Address
The Detroit Free Press

Double homicide suspect found dead of apparent suicide, Oakland County sheriff says

A multi-unit search for the suspect of a double homicide has come to a close Monday morning, the Oakland County Sheriff's Office announced. The body of Ruby Taverner, 22, was found in the woods near the Independence Township apartments where officials say she fatally shot her boyfriend and brother early Sunday, the sheriff's office said. A handgun was discovered near her body and officials determined that she died from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.
KOLR10 News

Police searching for vehicle involved in hit-and-run

WEST PLAINS, Mo. — West Plains Police Department is searching for a driver who hit a bicyclist early Thursday morning. A bicyclist was struck by a car on U.S. Highway 63 near Elmore Drive in West Plains. Officers responded to the area at 5:43 a.m. Thursday and found a 19-year-old laying in the grass near […]
WEST PLAINS, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
WIBW

Quenemo man arrested after attempting to run from ATV traffic stop

OSAGE CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A Quenemo man is behind bars after deputies allegedly found meth on him after he ran from an ATV traffic stop early Saturday morning. The Osage Co. Sheriff’s Office says just before 1:20 a.m. on Saturday, May 7, deputies attempted to stop an ATV in the 100 block of N. 5th St. in Quenemo.
QUENEMO, KS
WIBW

Arrest made in Allen Co. homicide

LA HARPE, Kan. (WIBW) - A man has been arrested in connection to a La Harpe homicide. The Kansas Bureau of Investigation is assisting the Allen Co. Sheriff’s Office in investigating the death of 68-year-old Richard Diehl. Friday, the agency announced Diehl’s neighbor, 78-year-old Raymond Maloney, was arrested on suspicion of Diehl’s death.
LA HARPE, KS

Comments / 0

Community Policy